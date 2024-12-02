In celebration of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Macao Special Administrative Region, GEG rolled out an array of spectacular hotel and dining offers across all GEG properties from December 1 to December 31.

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 December 2024 - In celebration of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Macao Special Administrative Region, Galaxy Entertainment Group, (hereafter referred to as "GEG"), has rolled out an array of spectacular hotel and dining offers across all GEG properties from December 1. These initiatives aim to promote a joyful atmosphere citywide, allowing local residents and international visitors to celebrate this significant milestone together.At this significant moment for the 25th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland, the world-class luxury integrated resorts—Galaxy Macau™ (hereafter referred to as "Galaxy Macau"), owned by GEG—creates an unforgettable festive experience for both local and worldwide tourists. From December 1 to December 31, guests visiting can enjoy a variety of discounts and exclusive privileges, including a MOP250 dining credit plus an array of accommodation benefits will be offered during stay at the selection of world-class hotels – Broadway Hotel, Andaz Macau, Galaxy Hotel™, Hotel Okura Macau, and JW Marriott Hotel Macau. As the integrated resort with the most Forbes Five-Star hotels worldwide, Galaxy Macau is renowned for its top-notch service, and guests have the opportunity to immerse themselves in five-star indulgence at some of the world's finest hotels.Renowned as a Creative City of Gastronomy, which blends the essence of Eastern and Western cultures, Macau is the ultimate destination for the discerning foodies. To allow guests to indulge in exquisite dishes and fully immerse themselves in Macau's vibrant food culture, hotels and restaurants under GEG—dedicated to creating diverse dining experiences—will present exclusive gastronomic offers across more than 30 restaurants and bars at StarWorld Hotel, Galaxy Macau and Broadway Macau™ to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Macau SAR. These include Michelin-starred experiences, regional Chinese specialties, and authentic local delicacies. From December 1 through December 20, guests can savor exclusive menus while enjoying a 25% discount on dining and special offers on fine delights (MOP 75 / MOP 25), as well as the opportunity to receive complimentary dishes and extra discounts at Concession Counter of Galaxy Cinema.In addition to hotel and dining offers, Galaxy Macau is introducing special promotions for spa and entertainment, providing the perfect opportunity for guests to relax and rejuvenate. At the internationally acclaimed Banyan Tree SPA Macau, guests can enjoy 25% off on the second treatment when they buy one selected massage treatments, while the Foot Hub offers a 25% off on selected body massages and facial treatments. Meanwhile, guests can explore unmatched virtual reality fun with its "buy one get one free" promotion at Macau's largest immersive "real scene + full-sensory VR" experience, the "Love Between Fairy and Devil" VR Immersive Experience Center, ensuring an unforgettable journey into the world of cutting-edge virtual reality.This season, a Symphony of Joy resounds throughout the resort, and guests will have the chance to win rewards totalling up to MOP 25 million in luxurious travel, gourmet dining, entertainment, and shopping experiences, adding an extra touch of delight to every day of the festive season.GEG has introduced various initiatives alongside local residents and visitors to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Macau SAR. By hosting festive events and vibrant activities, GEG aims to align with the "Tourism+" strategy to promote diversified development, contributing to solidifying Macau's position as a "World Center of Tourism and Leisure".For more details about GEG's activities, special discounts and exclusive privileges celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Macau SAR, please visit the official Galaxy Macau website at https://www.galaxymacau.com/geg-celebrates-25th-anniversary-macau-sar-you/?noRedirect=1 Hashtag: #GalaxyMacau

About Galaxy Macau Integrated Resort

Galaxy Macau™, The World-class Luxury Integrated Resort delivers the "Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World". Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the property covers 1.1 million-square-meter of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Eight award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide close to 5,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel™, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel, Raffles at Galaxy Macau and Andaz Macau. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world's longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575-meters, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5-meters high and 150-meters pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.



As the dining destination in Asia, Galaxy Macau offers a wide variety of gastronomic delights, exquisite experiences and ingredients of the finest quality with over 120 dining options from Michelin dining to authentic delicacies; Galaxy Promenade is the hottest shopping destination featuring the latest in fashion and curated experiences in Macau. Spanning over 100,000-square-meter, luxury flagship stores, lifestyle boutiques and our selection of labels are among the more than 200 world-renowned brands for a world-class shopping journey.



Galaxy Cinemas, immersive thrills and luxurious comfort go hand in hand at Galaxy Cinemas. All 10 theatres are equipped with the latest audio-visual technology; CHINA ROUGE, one-of-a-kind deluxe lounge that evokes the glitz and glamor of Shanghai's golden era with entertainment in luxury and style; and Foot Hub presents the traditional art of reflexology to make you feel more relaxed and revitalized. For Authentic Macau Flavours & Vibrant Asian Experiences, Broadway Macau – just a 90-second walk via a bridge from Galaxy Macau, has over 35 Authentic Macau & Asian Flavours at its Broadway Food Street. The 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre plays host to world-class entertainers and a diverse array of cultural events. Meeting, incentive and banquet groups are also well looked after with a portfolio of unique venues in Galaxy Macau and a professional service staff.



Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) is the latest addition to the Group's ever-expanding integrated resort precinct and will usher in a new era for the MICE industry in Macau. GICC is a world-class event venue featuring 40,000-square-meter of total flexible MICE, and a 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena – the largest indoor arena in Macau.



For more details, please visit www.galaxymacau.com, www.broadwaymacau.com.mo and www.galaxyicc.com.