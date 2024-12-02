Immerse yourself in the festive spirit at K11 Art Mall where Ferrero Rocher’s Golden Christmas Tree beckons, featuring a holiday craft workshop and new product flavours.

Anchored in the center of the Ferrero Rocher’s Golden Christmas Garden stands the towering Christmas tree over 7 meters tall

Immerse in the festive spirit at K11 Art Mall where Ferrero Rocher’s Golden Christmas Tree beckons

Christmas Tree Dome: Participants can adorn a miniature tree with festive ornaments, twinkling fairy lights, and a touch of ribbon for added sparkle. Top it off with a charming golden star.

Participants can adorn a miniature tree with festive ornaments, twinkling fairy lights, and a touch of ribbon for added sparkle. Top it off with a charming golden star. Christmas Ornament Workshop: Participants will be able to craft an exquisite star ornament using decorative knot tying techniques. Decorate it with an array of shiny embellishments. Final creation is a delightful addition to your Christmas tree.

Ferrero Collection Grand Assortment, featuring 2 new flavours : Manderly, Cappuccino

Ferrero Rocher Golden Eggs: Golden Indulgence, Perfect for Sharing

Ferrero Rocher Origins: An Odyssey Through the Finest Cocoa Origins

Date and Time

Workshops will be held across 3 weekends from 30 November to 15 December 2024, with two 2-hour sessions each day.

Christmas Tree Dome: 1pm to 3pm

Christmas Ornament: 4pm to 6pm. Venue

Piazza, K11 Art Mall

18 Hanoi Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong

Mechanism

Customers who purchase two boxes of Ferrero Rocher T24 (300g) are eligible to register to participate in these exclusive Christmas workshops on a first-come, first-served basis.

Registration is now open at: https://hk.ferrerorochergoldengift.com/workshop

* Terms and Conditions apply.



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 December 2024 -It's time once again to embrace the winter holidays with open arms, as we gather 'round to celebrate together in the resplendent glasshouse, bathed with the warmth and wonder of winter merry. Enveloped in the soft glow of festive warmth, gaze beyond the frosted panes and enjoy the mesmerizing shimmer of the ornamental tree, sparkling in its grand splendour. Let Ferrero Rocher carry you away to the golden wonderland of enchantment and festive joy atAt the Ferrero Rocher Christmas Garden, every moment is an opportunity to create lasting and exclusive memories with your loved ones. Anchored in the center of it all stands the towering Christmas tree over, adorned with glittering gold and silver baubles. This radiant masterpiece shimmers softly, beckoning you to capture these unforgettable moments, as you revel in the beauty of this exquisite display.As you embrace the festive spirit, unleash your creativity and craft personalized holiday masterpieces with your loved ones. From, stand a chance to participate in the exclusive Christmas gifting workshops held on weekends at The Piazza, K11 Art Mall，Ferrero Rocher glasshouse with every two boxes of Ferrero Rocher T24 (300g) purchased in a single receipt.But the magic does not end here. This year, Ferrero is also thrilled to unveil a new product range for Christmas! With a delightful selection for every occasion, there's something special for everyone to enjoy this holiday season.A classic choice for festive gifting, the Ferrero Collection Grand Assortment offers a refined selection of Ferrero's finest creations, showcasing a delightful array of flavours and textures, including the most-loved, the exotic, and the dark chocolate, ensuring there's something to please every palate. This year, the collection shines even brighter with the addition of two new flavours—, a crunchy specialty with a velvety almond milky filling, a sweet prelude to the unmistakable taste of almond, and Cappuccino, containing a creamy, luscious filling that combines the intense flavour of coffee and the delicate taste of milk within a crunchy shell.Perfect for your holiday party, and to enjoy precious moments of sharing with your loved ones, with the extraordinary taste of Ferrero Rocher Golden Eggs! Begin your festive journey with the decadent. Each Ferrero Rocher Golden Egg with its creamy hazelnut filling and delicate, crisp melts into a pure moment of indulgence, spreading the delectable warmth of this holiday season. A new pleasure for sharing.For the most committed dark chocolate connoisseurs,is a must-have indulgence. Ferrero Rocher Origins is a premium dark chocolate line that builds upon the iconic Ferrero Rocher brand, known for its quality ingredients, multisensorial taste experience and elegant presentation. Ferrero Rocher Origins offers three new specialties, each characterized by their own aroma and intensity, inspired by the most famous origins of chocolates: Ghana, Ecuador, and Ivory Coast. With the elegant gold packaging, the touch of luxury makes it an ideal choice for sophisticated social hosting in any occasion.This Christmas, gather your loved ones and create golden moments with Ferrero. Don't miss out on the exclusive workshops designed to inspire your creativity and a touch of gold to your festive celebrations. Please refer to the below for more details on how to join:Hashtag: #FerreroRocher

About Ferrero Rocher:

Ferrero Rocher, one of the most iconic brands of the Ferrero Group, was created in 1982 in the small Piedmont town of Alba, Italy, with the desire to make all the pleasure of a sophisticated chocolate speciality accessible to everyone. Initially sold in Europe, Ferrero Rocher soon became the favourite boxed chocolate for millions of people around the world. Today, it is the world leader in its category and is sold in 140 countries across 5 continents.



Ferrero Rocher is a true symbol of Ferrero quality and excellence. It offers a unique taste experience of contrasting layers – a whole crunchy hazelnut in a delicious creamy filling, all encased in a crispy wafer shell covered with milk chocolate and gently roasted hazelnut pieces. And thanks to its golden wrapper and elegant paper cup, Ferrero Rocher is even more distinctive and special.



Each single Ferrero Rocher chocolate, with its outer coating of hazelnut pieces that gives it the appearance of a 'small rock', is always different from the next one. 'Rocher', the French word for rock, was therefore chosen as a very suitable brand name for the chocolate, together with the name of the Ferrero company.



Furthermore, Ferrero Rocher's transparent box revolutionised the boxed chocolate market when it was first launched because people could see for the first time what they were buying. All Ferrero Rocher packaging is carefully designed to maintain freshness and quality that is the hallmark of all Ferrero products. Also, as Ferrero Rocher is bought mainly as a gift during special occasions, an attractive presentation is very important.



Ferrero Rocher is a truly loved, gifted and appreciated praline in all continents around the world. It is a unique and golden multi-sensory experience, involving sight, smell and palate. Ferrero Rocher celebrates special occasions everywhere and invites us to share life's golden pleasures with the people we care about. Ferrero Rocher is "the golden experience" of premium chocolate confectionery.



About K11 Group:

K11 Group is a global cultural brand founded in 2008 by renowned entrepreneur Dr Adrian Cheng. The company's unique and original business model, "Cultural Commerce", blends culture, art, and commerce to create an ecosystem that caters to all walks of life. With its headquarters in Hong Kong, the Group has expanded its reach and influence, achieving a significant presence across Greater China. Upholding its core values of Art, People, and Nature, the Group aims to democratise art, incubate cultural talents, advocate sustainable development, and inspire the new generations. In addition to its groundbreaking multi-development project in Hong Kong, Victoria Dockside, K11 Art and Cultural District, the Group operates a wide range of businesses, including retail, workplace, hospitality, and luxury residence.



Looking ahead to the future, K11 Group is expected to attain a footprint of 38 projects with an approximate GFA of 3 million square meters in 12 cities across Greater China upon completion, and it continues setting new standards in "Cultural Commerce".

