SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 November 2024 - TOJOY Shared Smart Enterprise Services, a leading entrepreneur resource-sharing platform headquartered in China, is pleased to announce its inaugural participation in Southeast Asia's largest technology event, the Smart Nation Expo 2024, held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. This delegation comprises distinguished innovative enterprises, traditional entrepreneurs, and investors from China, who will engage in meaningful discussions and exchanges with local stakeholders across various sectors.In his speech, Mr GE Jun, the Chairman of the Board and CEO of TOJOY, emphasized the importance of leveraging Malaysia's unique position as a gateway between the world and Southeast Asia to promote global growth and foster collaborative opportunities across various fields.Mr GE Jun led a delegation of 8 high-quality Chinese innovative enterprises to Malaysia, engaging in projects across various sectors, including AI health examinations， AI-driven education ，entertainment, residential water treatment, automotive cleaning robots, traditional Chinese wellness therapies and biopharmaceuticals。Each of these companies presents innovative solutions tailored to meet the diverse needs of modern society, offering new development opportunities for the Southeast Asian market. Mr GE Jun stated that these innovative companies, along with traditional entrepreneurs and investors with them, are eager and confident about entering the Southeast Asian market.In his speech themed "Embracing Platform, Shaping A Shared Futured," Mr GE Jun highlighted Malaysia's advantages, including its linguistic diversity, rich cultural background, and world-class ports. He noted that these factors, combined with a series of government incentive programs designed to attract foreign investment, make Malaysia an exceptionally appealing investment destination.China and Malaysia share similar cultural backgrounds, which enhance business interactions between the two regions. This cultural synergy facilitates easier market entry for Chinese entrepreneurs in Malaysia, allowing them to establish stronger partnerships. In his speech, Mr GE Jun remarked on the significance of social media platforms such as TikTok and Xiaohongshu in Malaysia, which serve to bridge cultural differences and support effective marketing strategies.Mr GE Jun stated, "Malaysia's unique position enables it to serve as a bridge connecting Southeast Asia with China and other markets. TOJOY is committed to establishing strong connections on this platform to promote mutual growth between the Southeast Asian market and Chinese enterprises while exploring new models of win-win collaboration."Additionally, Smart Nation has awarded the " Gold Sponsor Award " to Mr GE Jun, acknowledging TOJOY and Mr GE Jun's leadership and efforts in fostering collaboration between businesses in Malaysia and China. This prestigious award reflects the significant impact that TOJOY has made in enhancing bilateral trade and investment opportunities.

About TOJOY and Mr GE Jun

Mr GE Jun brings extensive experience from his time at leading technology companies such as Apple, Intel Corp, and NVIDIA. His international background provides him with a unique perspective on the future of TOJOY, and he is dedicated to promoting international business collaboration while fostering partnerships between China, Malaysia, and the broader Southeast Asia region.





Established in 2011, TOJOY has been providing precise resource matching for innovative enterprises and offering solutions for business expansion and marketing promotion over the years. The company is dedicated to fostering co-creation, sharing, and mutual success between traditional and innovative enterprises, as well as helping traditional businesses transform and seize market opportunities.