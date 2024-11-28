The MICHELIN Guide Thailand 2025 edition, and the unveiling of its much-awaited full restaurant selection. BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 November 2024 - Thailand's culinary community shines brighter than ever, with the announcement of the country's first recipient of the ultimate accolade of Three MICHELIN Stars at the MICHELIN Guide Ceremony Thailand that marks the official release ofedition, and the unveiling of its much-awaited full restaurant selection.

1 Three MICHELIN Star (promoted from Two MICHELIN Star)

7 Two MICHELIN Star (1 promoted from One MICHELIN Star)

28 One MICHELIN Star (4 new, 1 promoted from MICHELIN Selected)

4 MICHELIN Green Star (1 new)

156 Bib Gourmand (20 new)

270 MICHELIN Selected (44 new)



Three MICHELIN Stars / สามดาวมิชลิน



Bangkok & surrounding provinces / กรุงเทพมหานครและปริมณฑล

Sorn

ศรณ์

PROMOTED FROM TWO MICHELIN STARS

Exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey / สุดยอดร้านอาหารที่ควรค่าแก่การเดินทางไกลเพื่อไปชิมสักครั้ง









Two MICHELIN Stars / สองดาวมิชลิน



Bangkok & surrounding provinces / กรุงเทพมหานครและปริมณฑล

Baan Tepa

บ้านเทพา



Chef's Table

เชฟส์เทเบิล



Côte by Mauro Colagreco

โค้ท บาย เมาโร โคลาเกรคโค

PROMOTED FROM ONE MICHELIN STAR

Gaa

กา



Mezzaluna

เมซซาลูน่า



R-Haan

อาหาร



Sühring

ซูห์ริง





Excellent cooking, worth a detour / ร้านอาหารยอดเยี่ยมที่ควรค่าแก่การขับรถออกนอกเส้นทางเพื่อแวะชิม

One MICHELIN Star / หนึ่งดาวมิชลิน High quality cooking, worth a stop / ร้านอาหารคุณภาพสูงที่ควรค่าแก่การหยุดแวะชิม

Bangkok & surrounding provinces / กรุงเทพมหานครและปริมณฑล

80/20

เอ็ทตี้ ทเวนตี้



AKKEE

อัคคี

NEW

Aksorn

อักษร



AVANT

เอวองท์

NEW

Blue by Alain Ducasse

บลู บาย อลัง ดูคาส



Chim by Siam Wisdom

ชิม บาย สยามวิสดอม



Coda

โคด้า

PROMOTED FROM MICHELIN SELECTED

Elements, Inspired by Ciel Bleu

เอเลเมนท์ อินสไปร์ บาย เซล เบลอ



GOAT

โกท

NEW

Haoma

ฮาโอมา



IGNIV

อิกนีฟ



INDDEE

อินดี



Jay Fai

เจ๊ไฝ



Le Du

ฤดู



Le Normandie

เลอ นอร์มังดี



Maison Dunand

เมซง ดูนานท์



Mia

มีอา



Nahm

น้ำ



NAWA

นว



Potong

โพทง



Resonance

เรโซแนนซ์



Samrub Samrub Thai

สำรับสำหรับไทย



Saneh Jaan

เสน่ห์จันทน์



Signature

ซิกเนเจอร์



Suan Thip

สวนทิพย์



Wana Yook

วรรณยุค



Phang-Nga / พังงา

Aulis

อาวลิส

NEW

Phuket / ภูเก็ต

PRU

พรุ







MICHELIN Green Star / ดาวมิชลินรักษ์โลก

Highlighting their commitment to sustainability /

ร้านอาหารที่ดำเนินกิจการที่เป็นมิตรต่อสิ่งแวดล้อมอย่างยั่งยืน

Bangkok & surrounding provinces / กรุงเทพมหานครและปริมณฑล

Baan Tepa

บ้านเทพา

NEW

Haoma

ฮาโอมา



Phuket / ภูเก็ต

Jampa

จำปา



PRU

พรุ





The newly released Guide features 462 establishments – with its first-ever Three MICHELIN Stars (), 7 Two MICHELIN Stars (), 28 One MICHELIN Star (), 156 Bib Gourmand (), and 270 MICHELIN Selected entries (). Among the new additions to the Guide, 20 are from Chon Buri (), the newly covered destination in this eighth local edition.Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of The MICHELIN Guides, commented: "According to Mr. Poullennec, Thailand's restaurant landscape has seen the continued growth of a new breed of modern Thai restaurants, helmed by young talented Thai chefs – mostly under the age of 35, with international experiences and/or western culinary education – who start up business in their hometown, with a passion to showcase traditional Thai dishes in a modern and sophisticated style, to push contemporary Thai cooking beyond its boundaries.Moreover, Thailand's fine-dining scene attracts foreign chefs from all corners of the world, to work, exchange their expertise with local chefs, and train young local teams. The focus on sustainability and local sourcing has also been widely and increasingly seen, with chefs becoming more engaged in sourcing local ingredients and cooperating with small eco-friendly producers. Such momentum inspires local chefs to take the initiative and make their approach with a positive change in the environment.MICHELIN Guide Inspectors also found a noticeable number of simple restaurants and small eateries that have passed down recipes from generation to generation, ensuring their authenticity and originality. These types of dining establishments affirm Thailand as a country with exceptionally good food at reasonable prices.– a restaurant with a focus on the art of Southern Thai cuisine that blends tradition with modernity, and refinement with evolution; its perfectly paced menu offering an array of exhilarating flavors, all of which are in perfect harmony –becomes iconic, being the first and only restaurant in Thailand to hold the highest level of Three MICHELIN Stars.First making its appearance in The 2019 MICHELIN Guide Thailand on the One MICHELIN Star list, Sorn was promoted to Two MICHELIN Stars in the following year and has maintained this prestigious recognition for five consecutive years. Its being awarded the much-coveted Three MICHELIN Stars in the 2025 edition is a true mark of excellence, quality, and consistency. Rather than being a detour on the way to a destination, Sorn has now become the destination itself.In The 2025 MICHELIN Guide Thailand edition, being promoted from the One MICHELIN Star status to join, andon the Two MICHELIN Stars list is– a restaurant that brings the essence of Riviera-inspired cuisine to Bangkok, embracing Mediterranean, French and Italian influences, through its seasonal menus based on the finest produce available that day, highlighting dishes that are skillfully crafted and presented using modern techniques.Of the 5 new One MICHELIN Star entries, 4 are newcomers making it into the Guide for the first time, and the other one is promoted from MICHELIN Selected.The 4 newcomers awarded One MICHELIN Star are:, a restaurant where bold, regional dishes of classic Thai recipes traditionally prepared in a no-frills kitchen to bring a rustic edge and distinct flavors, are served in an immersive, dimly lit setting;, a restaurant helmed by a Singaporean chef who combines traditional and modern techniques with meticulous attention to detail;, a restaurant that cleverly brings together elements of Thai, Chinese, and Western cuisines in a Thai seasonal concept, using herbs grown onsite and ingredients sourced from all over Thailand; and, a restaurant with a "Chef's Table" concept, offering the multi-course tasting menu that presents native ingredients, many sourced from Thailand and local grower collaborations. It is noteworthy that among the newcomers, two are located outside of Bangkok: AKKEE in Nonthaburi, and Aulis in Phang-Nga.The only One MICHELIN Star laureate promoted from the MICHELIN Selected category is, a restaurant that celebrates the essence of regional Thai cuisine while incorporating modern techniques to forge a fresh identity, offering a concise, expertly seasoned tasting menu, rife with delicate yet richly layered flavors.Joiningandin holding of the MICHELIN Green Star highlighting their commitment to sustainability, is– a Thai contemporary restaurant. The chef and the team have not only worked hard to be eco-friendly – such as growing herbs and edible flowers in their own garden, sourcing ingredients from eco-friendly producers, composting food waste into fertilizer, and creating zero-waste meals and drinks; but also conducted various community involvement initiatives on sustainable practices. Their dedication to the environment remains strong even in tough times, thus deserving a prestigious recognition for their green efforts.With this newly-awarded restaurant, The MICHELIN Guide Thailand selection has a total of 4 MICHELIN Green Starred establishments.With its Special Awards, The MICHELIN Guide shines a light on talented professionals in MICHELIN-recommended restaurants who raise the gastronomic experience to a higher level. In doing so, they demonstrate how varied and exciting the hospitality industry is to work in.The MICHELIN Guide Young Chef Award recognizes a young chef, who has proven over the past 12 months to have a unique personality and/or an identity in culinary creations. This year, the Young Chef Award, presented by Blancpain, is given to, the owner-chefof. With a passion for traditional Thai cuisine, Mr. Chantop is also bold in utilizing rare ingredients in the menu and clever in menu design. His talent is evidently seen, showcasing true originality with a modern touch. The MICHELIN Guide Inspectors are pleased to see him bringing traditional Thai recipes into the 21st.The MICHELIN Guide Opening of the Year Award is given to individuals and teams, for the successful opening of a dining venue over the past 12 months, witha creative degustation concept and a cuisine approach which has had an impact on the local gastronomic scene. This year's award, presented by UOB, is bestowed to, the co-owner chef of. Opened in early 2024, Ōre offers an exclusively minimalist ambiance and an unforgettable dining experience through its 30-course creative menu that are incorporated with fermented and rare ingredients, executed by various cooking techniques, and results in unique flavors.The MICHELIN Guide Service Award aims to highlight and encourage skilled and talented professionals who dramatically enhance the customer experience. This year's MICHELIN Guide Service Award, presented by the Tourism Authority of Thailand, is given to, the restaurant manager at. With 6 years of experience in the food and beverage industry, she provides professional yet thoughtful service. Her engagement and her team's service brought MICHELIN Guide Inspectors memorable and pleasant nights.The MICHELIN Guide Sommelier Award recognizes the skills, knowledge, and passion of talented sommeliers in the industry. This year's Sommelier Award is bestowed tofrom. Engaging in this domain for 4 years in Capella Bangkok, Mr. Wasinonth shows his passion and profession in wine service. His confident yet humble approach to wine recommendation ensures diners an enjoyable gastronomic journey with wine.To learn more about The MICHELIN Guide, please visit guide.michelin.com/th/en , or follow updates on facebook.com/MICHELINGuideAsia



