BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 November 2024 - PTT Lubricants, a leading lubricants brand from Thailand and flagship business under the operations of PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Company Limited (OR), is accelerating business growth opportunities for sustainable development. The company is focused on innovating and improving product and service quality to deliver excellent consumer experiences. Additionally, PTT Lubricants is expanding its business internationally to achieve success and recognition in global markets. This includes products across various brands such as PTT Station, Café Amazon, EV Station PluZ, and the distribution of PTT Lubricants products. With a goal to become a globally recognized brand.OR has been producing and distributing PTT Lubricants products for over 30 years, earning the trust and confidence of consumers, as evidenced by its number-one sales position in Thailand. The company is committed to expanding its international market, with its products now available in over 40 countries worldwide, including ASEAN, Asia, Africa, and Europe. Through continuous innovation and the development of comprehensive product formulas, OR caters to the lubricant market across automotive, industrial sectors, and OEM markets for vehicle manufacturers, ensuring it meets the diverse needs of consumers in different countries.In addition, the company has developed an Automated Lubricants Distribution Center with a storage capacity of over 260 million liters per year, enabling it to efficiently support market expansion both domestically and internationally. PTT Lubricants will accelerate market expansion in Southeast Asia and high-potential growth markets, including Taiwan, Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Burkina Faso. Notably, Indonesia is a key market with rapid growth in the automotive industry. PTT Lubricants has partnered with PT Sumber Suwarna Unisindo, a leader in the lubricants industry, to deliver high-quality lubricants and after-sales services to Indonesian customers.In Taiwan, PTT Lubricants has been operating for over 14 years in partnership with Dynamax Petrochemical Ltd., establishing a strong foundation in motorcycle and high-quality gasoline products. This collaboration has earned recognition among high-end customers in the European luxury car market and the big-bike racing segment.In response to advancements in automotive technology and the changing demands of consumers, particularly the focus on environmental conservation and pollution reduction, PTT Lubricants has launched a new engine oil formula featuring the innovative "EVOTEC Technology" platform. The standout "" properties of EVOTEC are designed with the future in mind:Reduces emissions and carbon dioxide, promoting a cleaner and more sustainable environment for a better future.Helps clean contaminants and protects the engine, ensuring durability under all driving conditions, whether for long-distance driving or heavy use.Enhances engine performance, providing maximum responsiveness at every acceleration, while also promoting optimal fuel efficiency.Additionally, the EVOTEC technology has been designed to support all types of engines, whether gasoline or diesel, for passenger cars, pickup trucks, motorcycles, and trucks. It has also received world-class quality certifications from leading organizations. The product range includes:Engine oil for gasoline vehicles with Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) and Turbo-GDI systems, developed using SMART Molecules technology to enhance performance.Engine oil for diesel vehicles, developed to help clean engine components and protect the engine from heavy-duty operation.Engine oil for motorcycles, specifically the Challenger Synthetic 4T, developed with a special TRIPLE ACTION FORMULA, ideal for high-performance 4-stroke motorcycles.Additionally, PTT Lubricants is committed to being a leader in technology development to support the growth of electric vehicles (EVs) and align with innovations from automotive manufacturers. The company is also responding to consumer demands by launching new products such as EV DRIVE D1, a 100% synthetic gear oil, and EV COOLANT P, a coolant fluid for the electric vehicle market. These products are designed to efficiently support the sustainable growth of the new energy automotive industry, both in domestic and global markets.Hashtag: #PTT #PTTOilandRetailBusiness #OR #PTTLubricants

