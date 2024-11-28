CHANGDU CITY, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 November 2024 - Taking its source from the Zhaqu of Tanggula Mountain Range in northwest China's Qinghai Province, the Lancang River, running through Qinghai Province, Xizang (Tibet) Autonomous Region and Yunnan Province, is the longest river flowing from north to south in China.Following an award ceremony for the "Lancang-Mekong Impression" Short Video Contest and a media exchange event recently held in southwest China's Xizang (Tibet) Autonomous Region, media representatives from six Lancang-Mekong countries, including China, Myanmar, Thailand, Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam, gathered in Lancang River where Zhaqu and Angqu rivers meet in Changdu City.In the Xizang language, Changdu means the place where rivers merge into one. Witnessing China's enhanced efforts on ecological environment protection and the launch of the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation (LMC) mechanism, Baqiong, the first-prize winner of the "Lancang-Mekong Impression" Short Video Contest said that he has seen the changes in the Lancang River over the years."In my impression, the water in Changdu is getting clearer, and the ecological environment has been increasingly enhanced. People's awareness of environmental protection has also been raised. The water has become more lucid, the mountains lusher, and the scenery more picturesque," Baqiong said.Anucha Charoenpo, vice president of Thai Journalists Association and editor of Bangkok Post, said it was the first time that he has come to Xizang, and he was impressed by the environmental protection results. "I notice that they built something (in Changdu) to protect the landslide, and to protect the stones falling from the mountain into the ground. I feel that authorities and your people worked hard to protect the environment and society. I think it means that people who are living here must have a happy life because they can spend time living by the river," he said.Changdu City, with abundant forest resources, has an area of 5.01 million hectares of forest land, ranking second in the region."I'm deeply impressed by the environment, humanistic and cultural resources, and ecological protection here. Now I'm standing at the source of the Lancang River, and I can see the clear water here, which has been well protected by local people and the local government," according to Han Haoyin, director of content at TNAOT."First of all, the river looks crystal clear to the naked eye, and I learned that the local government has made a lot of efforts in ecological protection. This is the upper reaches of the Lancang River, and it needs to be preserved," a content creator named Wu Siyao said during the media event.Over the past eight years since the launch of the LMC mechanism, it has continued to promote exchanges and cooperation among the countries in the region."What I feel most when I came to the Lancang River today is that the tributaries converge to form a river, just like the six Lancang-Mekong countries converging together and working together to create a better future, " according to Liao Lipan, editor at ASEAN branch of The Wallstreet Herald.The "Lancang-Mekong Impression" Short Video Contest, organized by China News Service, has enhanced mutual understanding and promoted friendly exchanges among the people of the six countries through a variety of media events."The short video contest is a starting point to gain participation from people in GMS countries, pay more attention to the beauty of the nature that we have, and try to keep and help preserve the beauty of nature," Anucha Charoenpo said.As the Lancang-Mekong countries gathered to explore how to showcase the vitality of Lancang-Mekong cooperation, Han Haoyin pointed out that the six countries need to make joint efforts to maintain the water system, and work jointly to preserve the water as it is a bond that links the six countries in the fields of economy, people-to-people and life exchanges.Hashtag: #ChinaNewsService

