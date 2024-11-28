Amazon helps thousands of Singapore-based businesses to sell their products in the Amazon store.



Through Amazon Global Selling, Singapore selling partners can export their products to customers around the world on Amazon.



Amazon Web Services (AWS) enables thousands of Singapore customers to use the AWS Asia Pacific (Singapore) Region to digitally transform.



SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 November 2024 - Today, Amazon announced that it has invested more than S$2 billion across its retail and cloud businesses in Singapore in 2023. This includes both capital expenditure such as improvements to existing infrastructures, including fulfilment centers, delivery stations, and data centers, and operating expenditure towards technology, safety, expansion of programs for customers, delivery partners, small and medium businesses and employee compensation.The company’s investment in Singapore supported more than 4,000 indirect jobs in areas like construction, logistics, and other professional services according to third-party consultancy firm Keystone Strategy. In addition, according to a survey conducted by Amazon, Singapore businesses selling on Amazon have created more than 6,000 jobs to support their Amazon-related business activities. In total, Amazon supported more than 10,000 indirect jobs in Singapore in 2023 alone.Amazon’s local investment reflects the company’s continued commitment to create solutions and services that delight Singapore customers and contribute to the growth of Singapore businesses.said Peter Li, Director, China & Singapore, International Store, Amazon.Since the launch of Amazon Prime Now in 2017 (now renamed Amazon Fresh) and Amazon.sg in 2019,Amazon’s investments have enabled the company to avail same-day and next-day delivery for eligible products to customers in Singapore. In addition, Amazon Prime membership in Singapore offers unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV episodes with Prime Video, and video game benefits with Prime Gaming, access to Prime Day and Prime Big Deals Days, free 2-hour scheduled delivery on groceries with Amazon Fresh, free one-day domestic delivery for eligible items as well as free international delivery with no minimum spending on eligible items.Through Amazon Global Selling, Singapore selling partners can export their products to customers around the world on AmazonAmazon continuously invests in tools, services and programs to improve its selling partners’ experience and help them grow their businesses with Amazon. This includes tools leveraging generative artificial intelligence such as the option for selling partners to provide a URL to their own website to easily create high-quality product detail pages on Amazon, freeing up valuable time for other business priorities. In 2023, Amazon launched the “Singapore Cross-border Brand Launchpad” developed together with Enterprise Singapore and the Singapore Business Federation to help over 100 local Singapore micro, small and medium enterprises to launch and scale their brands, and access export opportunities in the United States by 2025.by helping Singapore businesses modernize IT and innovate securely at pace since it started operations in Singapore in 2010. Today, thousands of active Singapore customers, such as Grab, Maritime & Port Authority of Singapore, Singlife, and Synapxe, use the AWS Asia Pacific (Singapore) Region to digitally transform. With over 25 years of experience in artificial intelligence (AI), AWS is working with Singapore organizations to develop innovative, industry-first solutions powered by AI and generative AI. Recently, AWS launched its AI flagship program, AWS AI Spring , a multifaceted collaboration with the Singapore Government, public sector organizations, and enterprises to help accelerate the adoption of AI and generative AI in Singapore.In 2023, as part of its Delivering Smiles program, Amazon Singapore donated $100,000 in cash to 4 local non-profit organizations, including Children’s Wishing Well, Club Rainbow (Singapore), Fei Yue Family Service Centre and Glyph Community, to help children and youths in Singapore better learn, play, and develop in the long-run. In 2022 and 2023, AWS InCommunities sponsored the Science Centre Singapore’s Youth STEM Empowerment program, guiding students to develop innovative products and solutions to solve real-life community problems using Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM). More recently, Amazon and Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) announced a strategic collaboration under the national Digital for Life movement to help advance Singaporeans’ essential digital skills - including safe online shopping and GenAI - through the organization of community workshops. These educational initiatives are led by corporate volunteers from Amazon.sg, Amazon Payments and AWS, supported by IMDA. AWS has trained more than 400,000 people in Singapore on cloud skills since 2017.Amazon has invested in two renewable energy projects in Singapore – a 62 megawatt (MW) solar project with Sunseap, and a 17.6 MW project with Sembcorp. Combined, these projects will generate enough renewable energy to power nearly 20,000 Singaporean homes each year. Amazon is working hard to reduce delivery packaging across its Singapore fulfilment operations. Since 2021, Amazon has increased the number of non-grocery orders sent without added delivery packaging from our Fulfilment Centre to Singapore customers by 80 %. By working closely with brands on their packaging, Amazon is enabling more and more essential items – such as nappies, toilet rolls and bottled drinks – to be delivered to Singaporean homes without additional delivery packaging.by offering career opportunity and mobility programs to employees and prioritizing creating a safe, inclusive, and welcoming workplace for all employees. In 2023, Amazon signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SG Enable, Singapore’s focal agency for disability and inclusion, to hire persons with disabilities and help create equal opportunities for them at Amazon’s operations facilities in Singapore. Amazon was ranked among the top 10 companies in 2023 on LinkedIn’s Top Companies list—an annual list that identifies the most sought-after places to work in Singapore, and earlier this year, Amazon Web Services (AWS) Singapore has been endorsed by its employees and Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for 2024.Hashtag: #Amazon

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth's Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth's Best Employer, and Earth's Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit About Amazon (https://www.aboutamazon.sg).



