HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 November 2024 - Hong Kong Design Centre (HKDC) strongly supports the four major directions, six major principles and a total of 71 initiatives set out in the 'Blueprint for Arts and Culture and Creative Industries Development' announced by the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, in particular, the promotion of profound traditional Chinese culture and the development of cultural contents with Hong Kong Character and the establishment of international platforms to foster East-meets-West arts and cultural exchange.'We welcome the Government's initiative to develop a diversified and international arts and cultural industry, and to explore the possibility of relaxing the restrictions on different venues to provide more exhibition space,' said Professor Eric Yim, Chairman of HKDC. 'With the opening of DX design hub in Sham Shui Po to the public on 4 December, it is the perfect platform to provide in-depth collaboration and exchange among designers, corporations, industries associations and professionals, showcasing the power of design and examples of design excellence through a variety of design and fashion exhibitions and events.'The government's proposed four directions mention 'Promote Profound Traditional Chinese Culture and Develop Cultural Contents with Hong Kong Character'. Throughout the year, DX design hub will host a variety of exciting design exhibitions and activities, including 'GBA Creative Fortnight' which will not only demonstrate the design power and creativity within the Greater Bay Area, but also foster the collaborations between Hong Kong and the Mainland. Additionally, permanent exhibition 'Hong Kong Design Ecology' will present the vision and development of the Hong Kong design industry since the 1960s in a chronological format. While design exhibition 'Design Pulse Asia' will delve into exploring the unique traditions, diverse development trajectories, and cultural exchanges that shape the face of Asian design. It is believed that these exhibitions will enable local residents and visitors from around the world to gain a deeper understanding of Hong Kong's design excellence.The goal of 'Develop Diverse Arts and Culture Industries with International Perspective' aims to establish Hong Kong as an international centre of design excellence. HKDC's annual flagship programme, Business of Design Week (BODW), has successfully hosted numerous summits for over twenty years, inviting top designers and entrepreneurs from Hong Kong and abroad to share insights with a global audience, fostering discussions on design and innovation. It offers designers a platform to showcase talents and facilitates commercial collaborations.As the Hong Kong SAR Government's strategic partner in advancing Hong Kong as an international centre of design excellence in Asia, HKDC welcomes the measures aimed at supporting the cultural and creative industries to bolster the overall competitiveness of our city.Hashtag: #HKDC

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About DX design hub

Operated by Hong Kong Design Centre, DX design hub in Sham Shui Po nurtures emerging design talents and fashion designers, fostering creativity and collaboration. Showcasing the synergy between design disciplines, it serves as a vibrant platform for community engagement and creative tourism. The Hub offers exhibition spaces, activity spaces, and a retail area for designers to gain hands-on experience. It functions as a central workstation for HKDC and design-related Associations, leading initiatives to promote fashion and diverse design projects. With a mission to inspire creativity and innovation, we aim to enable the Hub to become the creative anchor in Hong Kong with various functions including Community Hub, Fashion Pop-Up Space, Immersive Space, Multi-Purpose Hall, Main Exhibition Area, Grand Stairs, and areas dedicated to design practitioners, such as the Designer Lounge with Library, Material Library and Seminar Space.



The construction work of the Hub is undertaken by the Urban Renewal Authority (URA), ensuring a state-of-the-art facility that supports our vision. The Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region is responsible for strategy formulation, coordination, and supervision, guiding the Hub's initiatives to align with industry needs and aspirations.)





About Hong Kong Design Centre (www.hkdesigncentre.org)

Hong Kong Design Centre is a strategic partner of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in leveraging the city's East-meets-West advantage to create value from design.



To achieve our goals we:





Cultivate a design culture

Bridge stakeholders to opportunities that unleash the value of design

Promote excellence in various design disciplines

About Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (www.ccidahk.gov.hk )

The Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) established in June 2024, formerly known as Create Hong Kong (CreateHK), is a dedicated office set up by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR Government) under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau to provide one-stop services and support to the cultural and creative industries with a mission to foster a conducive environment in Hong Kong to facilitate the development of arts, culture and creative sectors as industries. Its strategic foci are nurturing talent and facilitating startups, exploring markets, promoting cross-sectoral and cross-genre collaboration, promoting the development of arts, culture and creative sectors as industries under the industry-oriented principle, and promoting Hong Kong as Asia's creative capital and fostering a creative atmosphere in the community to implement Hong Kong's positioning as the East meets-West centre for international cultural exchange under the National 14th Five-Year Plan.



Disclaimer: The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region provides funding support to some of HKDC's activities/projects only, and does not otherwise take part in such funded activities/projects. Any opinions, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in this publication and relevant materials/events (or by members of the project teams) are those of HKDC only and do not reflect the views of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency, the CreateSmart Initiative Secretariat or the CreateSmart Initiative Vetting Committee.



