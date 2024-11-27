Christmasland in New Taipei City Shines Bright with Dazzling Illuminations

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 November 2024 - The much-anticipated 2024 Christmasland in New Taipei City kicked off on November 15 with the enchanting. Mayor of New Taipei City, Hou Yu-Ih, along with city officials and distinguished guests, led the ceremonial lighting, infusing the festivities with a touch of magic. This year's Christmasland introduces a spectacular transformation: the Christmas tree takes the form of a graceful magical angel, casting radiant light throughout the venue. Surrounded by dazzling illuminations, the angel's brilliance creates an enchanting atmosphere of joy and blessings. Adding to the marvel, an eight-story-high LED castle debuts on the north side of New Taipei City Plaza, serving as both the main stage for performances and an immersive visual showcase that will captivate visitors over 48 days of festivities.Making its debut at the lighting ceremony, the LED castle's main show features new magical characters: the Magic Sage, Soul Healer, Sacred Shield Guardian, and Elemental Explorer. Each character wields unique magical abilities to help those facing challenges around the world, embodying the spirit of Christmas harmony and happiness. Also in the highlight are the Magic Angel and Santa Claus going on a whimsical adventure filled with wonder and fun. The festivities don't stop there! The Christmas-themed glowing parade shuttle, led by Santa Claus aboard a reindeer train, will make unscheduled appearances around New Taipei City Plaza'sand Banqiao Station Square's. Spreading joy and festive cheer, these charming processions are sure to delight visitors of all ages.Given the large crowds expected, visitors are strongly recommended to use public transport in order to fully enjoy the magical experience of 2024 Christmasland in New Taipei City.2024 Christmasland in New Taipei CityEvent Website : https://christmasland.ntpc.gov.tw/

