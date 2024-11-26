Dr. Nazdiana Ab Wahab, Chief Executive Officer of Melaka ICT Holdings Sdn Bhd (left center), and YB Datuk Fairul Nizam bin Roslan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors (right center), proudly receive the Asia's Most Promising SMEs award on stage at the ACES Awards 2024. The award is presented by Dr. Shanggari Balakrishnan, President of the ACES Awards (far left), and Mr. Luis Bueno Nieto, Advisor to the ACES Council (far right), in recognition of the Melaka ICT Holdings Sdn Bhd's exceptional growth and promising future in the industry.

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 November 2024 - Melaka ICT Holdings Sdn Bhd (MICTH), a key player in enhancing the digital and telecommunications landscape of Melaka, has been awarded the prestigious title of "Asia's Most Promising SMEs" at the recent ACES Awards. This accolade, awarded to aspiring small & medium enterprises (SMEs) in Asia that express clear business direction with strong initiatives in driving growth for the enterprise, underscores MICTH's commitment to advancing telecommunication technology and smart city innovations, significantly contributing to the region's digital transformation.Originally incorporated in 1995 as Kumpulan Melaka Recreations and Resort Sdn Bhd, MICTH has evolved into a state-backed technology company, specialising in telecommunications and ICT solutions since officially commencing operations in 2003. As a state-backed company (SBC), MICTH plays a crucial role in positioning Melaka as a central hub for digital innovation in Southeast Asia.At the core of MICTH's initiatives is its involvement in the Smart Melaka Blueprint 2035, a visionary project aimed at creating a high-tech, integrated smart city. MICTH has spearheaded numerous infrastructure projects and smart solutions that serve both the public and private sectors. A highlight of these efforts is the Smart Melaka International Exhibition and Conference (SMIX), which brings together global thought leaders in ICT to exchange insights and collaborative solutions, further positioning Melaka as a leader in smart city technology.One of MICTH's flagship projects, the Smart Lamp Pole initiative, demonstrates the company's innovative approach. These smart poles not only provide lighting but also enhance urban efficiency by supporting cellular and wireless connectivity and data collection, marking a significant step towards a responsive urban environment.As a licensed Network Facility Provider (NFP) under the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission, MICTH is responsible for the planning and execution of telecommunication infrastructure across Melaka, meeting high standards for coverage and reliability. The company has also streamlined the approval process for infrastructure projects, facilitating collaboration with local authorities to enhance business resilience.MICTH's impact extends beyond technology; it plays a vital role in the local economy through job creation and community engagement. With a focus on employee well-being, MICTH has recently relocated to a new open office designed to foster professional growth and satisfaction. In addition to that, MICTH actively contributes to community initiatives, expanding telecommunications coverage to underserved areas, and promoting digital literacy. This commitment to social responsibility underscores MICTH's mission to create lasting, positive impacts in Melaka.The recognition from the ACES Awards as one of Asia's Most Promising SMEs emphasises MICTH's transformative role in the digital landscape. Shanggari B, the President of ACES Awards, stated, "MICTH exemplifies the spirit of innovation and dedication to community uplifting, transforming Melaka into a model smart city while setting new standards in ICT excellence across Asia." As the company continues to grow, it remains focused on its vision of a connected, future-ready Melaka, aligning with Malaysia's broader digital transformation goals.MICTH exemplifies the potential of innovation, strategic foresight, and unwavering quality in building a resilient and progressive digital ecosystem. As a leader in the telecommunications sector, MICTH is set to inspire other SMEs across Asia, reinforcing its commitment to a promising future for Melaka and beyond.Hashtag: #MICTH #ACESAWARDS2024 #Leadership

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Melaka ICT Holdings Sdn Bhd

Melaka ICT Holdings Sdn Bhd (MICTH) is a state-backed company focused on advancing telecommunications and ICT solutions in Melaka, Malaysia. With a commitment to innovation and community engagement, MICTH is dedicated to creating a digital ecosystem that empowers residents and fosters economic growth.