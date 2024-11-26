Medical Elite: Regenerative Medicine

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 November 2024 - A riveting new documentary,featuring Japan’s premier STEMCELL Co., Ltd, will premiere on the Discovery Channel on Friday, November 29, at 7:10 p.m. and on Discovery Asia on Sunday, December 8, at 9 p.m.This documentary delves into the world of stem cell therapy, exploring its vast potential for treating degenerative diseases, as well as the regulatory landscape around it and international collaborations shaping the future of regenerative medicine. The makers of the documentary highlight these issues through the lives of three individuals: Edwin Hooy, a businessman from Singapore with a chronic disease, and Yuki Sato, a prominent Japanese athlete grappling with a knee issue; and Kiichi Oya, a 73-year-old suffering from a neurodegenerative disease, and how all of them find hope through stem cell therapy.The attending physician, Dr. Nana Kobayashi, MD, Director of Omotesando HELENE Clinic, says, “.”Dr. Ravindra Gupta, a Professor of Clinical Microbiology at the University of Cambridge adds, “Through personal stories of those who were willing to take the first step towards life-changing treatment,takes viewers behind the scenes, exploring the scientific processes involved in sourcing, culturing, and administering stem cells, and offers an insight into the challenges researchers face as they strive to unlock the full potential of this groundbreaking therapy of medical science.

