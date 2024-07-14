Pop Diva joins her fans for an all-out summer with 12 performances of ‘Joey Yung Eternity Live in Macau 2024’

Advertisement

Melco Style Presents: Residency Concert Series

'Joey Yung Eternity Live in Macau 2024'

Show date: July 13-14, 20-21, 27-28; August 10-11, 17-18, 24-25 (12 shows)

Time: 19:00

Venue: Studio City Event Center

Ticket price: Starting from MOP688

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire – 14 July 2024 - Last evening, pop diva Joey Yung once again hearten up the stage and kicked off the grand finale for this year's Melco Residency Concert Series with the first of 12 elegant encounters at Studio City. Since its inception last year, Melco Residency Concert Series presented by Melco Style has attracted countless music fans from across Asia and has become Asia's premier entertainment masterpiece.Being the first superstar of LIVE in Asia's First Ever Residency Concert Series debuted last year, Cantopop diva Joey Yung took the stage of Studio City Event Center last night to unveil the finale series of this year's Melco Residency Concert Series with a perfect conclusion. Joey projected all her inspirations and emotions experienced in the past year onto this bespoke Melco-limited performance, creating a musical feast that surprised audiences at every turn. Joey specifically named the concert 'Eternity' as she believes chasing dreams is an eternal journey, and the most beautiful things must be felt with the heart.To draw fans into her fantastical musical world, Joey has prepared different immersive stage effects for each chapter of 'Joey Yung Eternity Live in Macau 2024'. Joey got hold of the audiences' immediate attention dressed in an eye-popping wings while singing "A Kind of Forever" passionately for the concert's opening. It was seamlessly followed by a series of her classic songs – "The Last Juliet," "Live in the Moment" and "Peachy Adventure" that fired up the atmosphere. Joey then revelled into a section of up-tempo songs that gave her the chance to show off her superb dancing skills with her dancers, inspiring her fans to loudly sing along with every best hits. For the next section, Joey dressed in a mystical dance outfit to perform "Pretty Crazy" and "A Magnificent Entrance" showcasing Joey's singing and dancing prowess that elevated the mood to the next level. As a special treat to her beloved fans, Joey performed her latest single "9.9 Seconds," bringing a romantic vibe to the show that attracted fervent screams and thunderous applause from her fans. At the finale, Joey wrapped up her fantastic performance with medleys of chart-topping classic ballads, "The Attractive One", "Betrayal", "Split Body Technique", "Instant Breakup", "Final Victory" and "Excuse Me".On the thrilling opening of her second Melco Residency Concert Series, Joey said, "I'm so happy to be with Melco again bringing residency concert culture to new heights. The long-awaited second season of "Joey Yung Eternity Concert 2024" finally kicked off at Studio City Event Center, I can feel the unwavering support of my fans from all over Asia. Their passions really moved me. I do very much look forward to the following 11 nights where I will be able to perform my captivating music and intense dance at this Melco limited series and travel with all audiences into my beautiful eternally fantastical music world. I'm truly thrilled by the anticipation of enjoying a red-hot, all-out summer with my fans at the Studio City."Presented by Melco Style,debuts on July 13 with a total of 12 performances over 6 weekends. Studio City is also offering superstar-level privileges to dedicated music fans, including the "Strongest hits" VIP Suite party package, which let fans enjoy in a variety of tasty food and refreshing drinks while immersing into Joey's music world at private cabin, as well as a Club MOP private box for red-hot post-show party. The "Pretty Crazy" Free Flow Concert package offers two hours of all-you-can-drink for enthusiast to pre-game before the show and fully indulge in the concert frenzy. More accommodation, entertainment and dining packages are also available and for details, please visit https://www.studiocity-macau.com/tc/promotions/melco-style-residency-concert-series-joey-yung Hashtag: #MelcoResortsandEntertainment

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited

The Company, with its American depositary shares listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Nasdaq: MLCO), is a developer, owner and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe. The Company currently operates Altira Macau ( www.altiramacau.com), an integrated resort located at Taipa, Macau and City of Dreams ( www.cityofdreamsmacau.com), an integrated resort located in Cotai, Macau. Its business also includes the Mocha Clubs ( www.mochaclubs.com), which comprise the largest non-casino based operations of electronic gaming machines in Macau. The Company also majority owns and operates Studio City ( www.studiocity-macau.com), a cinematically-themed integrated resort in Cotai, Macau. In the Philippines, a Philippine subsidiary of the Company currently operates and manages City of Dreams Manila ( www.cityofdreamsmanila.com), an integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. In Europe, the Company is currently developing City of Dreams Mediterranean ( www.cityofdreamsmed.com.cy) in the Republic of Cyprus, which is expected to be the largest and premier integrated destination resort in Europe. The Company is currently operating a temporary casino, the first authorized casino in the Republic of Cyprus, and is licensed to operate four satellite casinos ("Cyprus Casinos"). Upon the opening of City of Dreams Mediterranean, the Company will continue to operate the satellite casinos while operation of the temporary casino will cease. For more information about the Company, please visit www.melco-resorts.com.

The Company is majority owned by Melco International Development Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, which is in turn majority owned and led by Mr. Lawrence Ho, who is the Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.



Advertisement