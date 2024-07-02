Advertisement

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - Newsfile Corp. - 2 July 2024 - Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (CSE: PWR) (OTC Pink: CPIVF) ("Captiva Verde") a public company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the trading symboland further listed in the US OTC Market under the symbolannounces several corporate updates.The Board accepts the resignation of Ronnie Strasser as a director of the company effective July 2, 2024. Captiva Verde thanks Ronnie for his vision in providing Captiva Verde the full 100% ownership of the Miami Padel Club. Miami is the key Latin cultural centre of North America, where the cross roads of all things come to play.Tommy Sullivan and Chris Harvey have joined the advisory board of Captiva Verde to assist the company in arranging for professional major league sports teams to be our important joint venture, joint ownership, joint funding and co-marketing partners of our Miami Padel Club.In 2023, The New York Yankees announced that they partnered with A1 Padel, to bring its first ever U.S. tournament to Wollman Rink in October. Padel is one of the world's fastest-growing sports in the world, and the tour has held more than 50 events across the globe, including in Spain, Monaco, Brazil, Mexico and South Africa. They now are partnering with the Yankees to expand the padel presence in the US.There are 25 million Padel players around the globe. The Miami Padel Club is a public company offering an opportunity to grow the sport in North America. As of 2023, according to the International Padel Federation (FIP) there are more than 25 million active players in more than 110 countries, worldwide. Padel is worth about €2 billion Euros per year. Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) a subsidiary of the Qatari sovereign wealth fund, acquired the World Padel Tour (WPT) from the Spanish Damm Group.The Miami Padel Club was the winner of Week 1 of Season 2 of the Pro Padel League Championships. Hosted in our home city of the Miami Padel Club, the first-round championship play occurred from April 2 to April 14 at the Ultra Club in Miami.The Miami Padel Club is wholly owned by Captiva Verde. Management of Captiva Verde believes the ownership of the Miami Padel Club and the ensuing game play, sponsorships, broadcast distribution and eventually legal sport betting, will lead to a billion-dollar sports league valuation with Miami being the most valuable team in the entire league. The Miami Padel Club is the only public share trading company in the entire world of Padel.The Pro Padel League was started by entrepreneurs Keith Stein and Marcos Depillar. The PPL is North Americas first Padel tour modeled after the professional sports team franchise concept. The 2024 season boasts over 50 of the top 70 ranked players in the world. Franchise locations include Miami, New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Las Vegas, Cancun, Houston, Arkansas, Orlando and Toronto.Broadcasting partners of the 2024 season include in North America, PPL YouTube live, Game+, Bally's Sports, Caffeine TV, Fox Espanol, and internationally, DAZN, Claro Sports, Fox Sports Argentina, PX Sports, TV Azteca, Eurovision Sport.Miami is proud to have the number one men's player in the entire world, Agustin Tapia. Followed in the men's category is Jon Sanz, Ruben Rivera, Adria Mercadal, Jose Azripe, and Matteo Coles.In the Women's category Miami has the number one female player in the entire world, Ariana Sanchez. Followed in the women's category is Marta Talavan, Nuria Rodriguez and Paloma Cortina.Week 1 was from April 2 to 7, which had Miami being the league Champion, winning the number one spot.There exists between team ownership, their respective players and ambassadors over 100 million followers on all social media platforms, giving the League a solid social media presence.With 25 million active players around the world, all of these players now have an opportunity to become a Miami Padel Club (Captiva Verde) shareholder. Management will outline a plan in the near future to convert as many players of Padel around the world, into Miami Padel Club (Captiva Verde) stakeholders, so they can participate in the financial success of their fast growing sport.Detailed information about the Pro Padel League can be found at: https://propadelleague.com "Jeff Ciachurski"Jeffrey CiachurskiChief Executive Officer and DirectorCell: (949) 903-5906E-mail: [email protected]

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.