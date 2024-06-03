AOC Days Empowered Customers to Level Up with Award-Winning Monitors, from High-Performance Gaming to Professional Displays

AOC Celebrates Success of Annual Sales Event, Delighting Customers Across the Region

Advertisement

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 June 2024 - AOC, a leading innovator in the field of monitor technology and IT accessories has announced the overwhelming success of its recent annual sales event, AOC Days, which saw an unprecedented level of engagement and satisfaction from customers across the region.Spanning 22April to 31May 2024, the six-week promotion showcased the best of AOC's innovative monitor offerings, attracting attention from professionals, gamers, and enthusiasts alike. With a focus on delivering unparalleled value and customer satisfaction, the event featured a host of exciting promotions and exclusive deals.During AOC Days, customers had access to special discounts on selected monitor models, complimentary gifts with purchases, bundled deals and the opportunity to participate in a lucky draw for exciting prizes. Key selected models were eligible for extended warranty coverage, ensuring peace of mind for buyers. To help enhance the customer experience, AOC collaborated with more than 20 influencers throughout the AOC Days festival period, organised numerous offline activities to captivate the audience, and offered special deals.The positive feedback received from customers of Australia, New Zealand, Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, and the Philippines underscores the success of the event, demonstrating AOC's commitment to delivering exceptional quality and customer satisfaction throughout the region."We are thrilled with the overwhelming response to AOC Days," said Kevin Wu, General Manager at MMD Singapore "It's incredibly gratifying to see our efforts resonating with customers across the region, generating a significant uptick in sales. We are committed to continuing to exceed their expectations with our innovative products and exceptional service. Moving forward, we are dedicated to further establishing AOC Days as a cornerstone event in our brand calendar, promising even greater experiences and offerings for our valued customers in the coming years."Renowned for capturing prestigious design awards and proudly holding the title of the world's #1 gaming monitor*, these accomplishments demonstrate to customers AOC's commitment to delivering monitors with superior quality, innovative design, and unmatched performance.The prestigious Red Dot Design Award was recently presented to the AOC PD49, a curved 49 monitor designed in collaboration with Porsche Design. The AOC Graphic PRO U3 series developed for photographers, visual artists, designers, editors, broadcasters, producers, and gaming industry professionals is also a worthy award winner. The AOC Graphic PRO U3 series includes two 27″ (68.6 cm) displays, the Q27U3CV with QHD resolution, the U27U3CV with 4K UHD resolution, and the larger 31.5″ (80 cm) U32U3CV with 4K UHD resolution."Customers were enthusiastic to join in the AOC Days experience as they were afforded the opportunity to access some fantastic deals for our full range of monitors," said Hawk Chang, Product and Marketing Head at MMD Singapore. "We're truly grateful to our loyal customers for their ongoing support. Their trust drives us to excel every day. As we move forward, AOC remains dedicated to delivering top-notch products and services. Our latest offerings, including QD OLED and MINI-LED monitors, reinforce this commitment. They'll deliver an immersive user experience and we expect to be able to announce more stunning deals in the second half of the year."AOC recently solidified its position as the world's No.1 gaming monitor brand in the *IDC Quarterly Gaming Tracker: Gaming Monitor 2023Q4 (≥144Hz).Hashtag: #AOC #AOCDays #AOCMonitors #AGONbyAOC

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About AOC

Founded in 1967, AOC is a globally leading monitor and IT accessories brand and a subsidiary of TPV Technology Limited, the world's largest LCD manufacturer. AOC's comprehensive product portfolio provides innovative, ergonomic, environmentally conscious and stylish solutions for professional as well as personal applications.



The AGON by AOC sub-brand of offers one of the world's strongest portfolios of high-performance gaming monitors, and a complete ecosystem of gaming accessories grouped in three categories: AOC GAMING for core gamers, AGON for competitive gamers, and AGON PRO for esports enthusiasts and professional esports players. Since 2020, AGON by AOC has been one of the leading gaming monitor brands and a top choice of gamers worldwide.



For more information, please refer to AGON by AOC's official website or follow AGON by AOC on Facebook.



Advertisement