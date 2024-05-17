Unveiling Groundbreaking Research and Product Development to Reduce Antibiotic Use in Digestive and Respiratory Care

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 May 2024 -Over the three-day exhibition, LiveSpo's booth attracted nearly 5,000 experts, partners, and visitors from pharmaceutical and functional food companies to explore and experience the displayed products. Among them, LiveSpo NAVAX - a spray form probiotic that reduces the concentration of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) by 600 times, and LiveSpo DIA30 - a probiotic that supports the cessation of acute diarrhea within 30 minutes, were the main highlights, gaining the most attention from attendees. Their appealing competitive edge is shortening antibiotics treatment time for patients, thereby reducing antibiotic use for diseases related to the digestive and respiratory systems. Visitors to LiveSpo's booth had the opportunity to learn firsthand about the 13-year development journey from the idea to the production of these medical probiotic tubes, now meet international standards for distribution.Making its debut at the premier European nutrition exhibition, LiveSpo demonstrates its ambition to widely disseminate safe, natural, and effective digestive and respiratory disease treatment methods using medical probiotics combined with standard treatment protocols.In addition, LiveSpo Pharma is honored to be the first representative from Vietnam to present clinical research reports on medical probiotics at the Vitafoods Europe 2024. These research reports were published in Nature Scientific Reports, a highly reputable international journal in the field of science and technology, in 2022, 2023, and 2024. According to the first research report, LiveSpo NAVAX has been proven to be highly effective in bolstering the treatment of RSV and influenza-related respiratory tract infections, reducing treatment time and minimizing the possibility of long-term antibiotic treatment for patients. Combining the use of LiveSpo NAVAX spray with standard treatment protocols can reduce RSV and influenza virus concentrations by 600 and 400 times, respectively, and bacterial overgrowth concentrations by 65 times. This research is considered a significant step forward in supporting respiratory tract infection treatment, reducing prolonged antibiotic use, indirectly leading to antibiotic resistance and associated health and financial implications for patients.The second clinical research report focuses on two probiotic products, LiveSpo CLAUSY and LiveSpo DIA30, which support the treatment of prolonged diarrhea. Clinical studies have shown that LiveSpo CLAUSY and LiveSpo DIA30 can reduce antibiotic use by approximately 25% compared to standard treatment protocols, while shortening the overall treatment time for diarrhea patients by 3 to 4 days. Additionally, the combined use of probiotics in treatment helps reduce the overall treatment costs (for prescriptions and inpatient care). Most importantly, these studies have proven the safety of LiveSpo products for children under 2 years old.LiveSpo probiotics have received significant attention and high praise from international experts at the Vitafoods Europe 2024 exhibition, once again affirming the contributions of the company's research and innovations to community healthcare. For the first time, a Vietnamese probiotic brand has been recognized and hailed at international conferences and exhibitions worldwide, surprising international experts with the novelty and breakthrough of its products which is rapid and clear efficacy. Prior to this, LiveSpo had participated in three major conferences and exhibitions in Europe and the United States from 2019 to 2023.Sharing at the exhibition, Dr. Nguyen Hoa Anh, Chair of the Board of Directors and R&D Director of LiveSpo Pharma, said,In recent years, probiotic technology has garnered significant attention from the scientific community thanks to its potential economic, social, and medical values. Currently, 72% of antibiotics are used to treat respiratory tract infections, while the figure for digestive diseases is 20%. Patients, especially children who have weak immune system, are susceptible to the side effects of antibiotics when undergoing prolonged treatment. Such treatment protocol is likely to include the use of 2-3 antibiotics. LiveSpo probiotic products have been clinically researched to reduce antibiotic use and shorten treatment times for the diseases mentioned above, while quickly balancing gut and nasal microbiota within 3-5 days of use. As a result, patients can recover quickly, and treatment costs are lowered. This also reduces the pressure on healthcare manpower and resources while strengthening the workforce of society and laying the foundation for economic development. In terms of health, probiotic support treatments can minimize the possibility of adding new generation antibiotics in the treatment protocols thanks to its highly effective immune-regulating support and natural protective barrier enhancement. In addition, it reduces the side effects of antibiotics such as digestive disorders and the risk of antibiotic resistance in future cases.Hashtag: #LiveSpoPharma

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Vitafoods Europe 2024

First launched in 1997, Vitafoods Europe is an annual nutrition exhibition series held in Europe, aiming to help the community grasp new trends and analyze the latest innovations in the nutrition industry. Vitafoods Europe 2024 took place from May 14, 2024, to May 16, 2024, in Geneva, Switzerland. The exhibition attracted over 1,100 participating exhibitors, with 20,000 attendees from more than 160 countries worldwide. Activities within the exhibition framework include: Visiting and experiencing products, exploring new nutritional formulas at booths; Establishing connection with experts, suppliers in the nutrition field worldwide; Attending presentations on prominent scientific research from over 50 international speakers; Participating in award ceremonies for exhibition categories.





Advertisement

About LiveSpo Pharma

LiveSpo is a brand specializing in the research, production, and distribution of high-concentration, multi-strain liquid medical probiotics for digestive and respiratory health, leading in breakthrough biotechnology, medical probiotics with no adverse effects, aiming for "A Future Without Antibiotics."



Some notable achievements of LiveSpo:



- Participant of the 2019 International Scientific Conference on Probiotics, Prebiotics, gut Microbiota and Health (IPC) in Prague, Czech Republic.



- Sole representative of Vietnam on probiotics at the International Microbiology Conference ASM Microbe 2022 in Washington DC, USA.



- First Vietnamese representative to announce nasal spray probiotics at the International Biotechnology Conference in Boston, USA (BIO-Convention, 2023).



- Two clinical studies on LiveSpo probiotics published in three articles of the Nature Journal's Scientific Reports segment in 2022, 2023, and 2024.



- Clinical trial studies registered on the Clinicaltrials.gov website of the US National Institutes of Health (NIH), including:





The effect of LiveSpo NAVAX nasal spray in supporting the treatment of acute respiratory tract infections in children, trial number NCT05164692.

The effect of LiveSpo CLAUSY and LiveSpo DIA30 in supporting the treatment of prolonged diarrhea in children, trial number NCT05812820.

The effect of LiveSpo X-SECRET in supporting the treatment of sexually transmitted diseases, trial number NCT06165354.

Advertisement