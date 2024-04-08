Advertisement

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 April 2024 -, the pioneering Korean Alt-Pop duo celebrated for their groundbreaking creativity, unveils their latest single "Cedarwood & Tangerine," an intoxicating blend of ephemeral, vivid, and elusive nostalgia. This mesmerizing release signifies a noteworthy milestone for t024 as they continue to push the frontiers of musical innovation.With "Cedarwood & Tangerine," t024 ventures into uncharted territory by not only stimulating auditory senses but also invoking olfactory sensations. This groundbreaking approach aims to immerse listeners in a multisensory experience, blending the power of music with the evocative nature of scent.The track expresses the trembling of the moment found in the fragments of memories chaotically placed in the ambiguity of the past moment, along with the confusing attraction, as an afterglow and lingering image. It deeply immerses one into the whirlwind of unforgettable emotions of that day.says Senji, singer-songwriter of t024 about the inspiration behind “Cedarwood & Tangerine”.Nap!er, producer of t024 added:The innovative duo is preparing to unveil their inaugural EP, introducing audiences to their intriguing musical concept that ingeniously intertwines olfactory nostalgia with auditory delight. Get ready to embark on a sensory journey like never before.Hashtag: #koreanmusic #kpop #korea #korean #music #koreanpop #krnb #koreanstyle #kpopidol #kmusic #koreansong #koreanboy #kpopedit #song #asianmusic #southkorea #newmusic #art #musician #koreasong

About t024

t024, also known as ‘To Twenty Four’, comprises singer-songwriter Senji and producer Nap!er. The moniker t024 stems from their shared vision of crafting music tailored for the intimate hours between 2AM and 4AM, a time period synonymous with heightened emotional experiences.



