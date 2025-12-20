Introducing CareerSense: Your All-in-One Personalised Career Buddy On-The-Go - https://www.sim.edu.sg/articles-inspirations/introducing-careersense-your-all-in-one-personalised-career-buddy-on-the-go Career Service - https://www.sim.edu.sg/degrees-diplomas/life-at-sim/career-services SIM Career Sense App (Google Play Store) - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=sg.edu.sim.careersense&hl=en-US&pli=1 SIM Career Sense App (Apple Store) - https://apps.apple.com/sg/app/sim-careersense/id1641839680 Introducing CareerSense: Your Guide to Career Success After Graduation - https://regional.simge.edu.sg/en/introducing-careersense-your-guide-to-career-success-after-graduation/

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 December 2025 – Singapore Institute of Management (SIM) introduces CareerSense, an AI-powered career guidance application designed to transform how students plan, prepare, and pursue their careers. This initiative reinforces SIM's commitment to preparing learners for the future of work in an era where technology is reshaping industries and job roles at unprecedented speed.The global workforce is evolving rapidly. Automation, digitalisation, and emerging technologies are creating new opportunities while presenting new challenges. Navigating this landscape requires more than academic credentials; it demands self-awareness, adaptability, and strategic planning.CareerSense addresses these needs by combining artificial intelligence with career development expertise, offering a personalised, data-driven approach to job readiness. It functions as a comprehensive career coach, accessible anytime and anywhere.CareerSense offers a comprehensive suite of features designed to empower students throughout their career journey. Its AI-driven VIPS profiling evaluates Values, Interests, Personality, and Skills to deliver personalised career recommendations aligned with individual strengths and aspirations. The smart resume builder provides real-time scoring and improvement tips, while the job-matching algorithm connects students to roles that fit their unique profiles. Through integrated access, students can RSVP for events, schedule advisory sessions, and apply for internships and job listings seamlessly. Additionally, the Employability Index measures job readiness and works alongside skill gap analysis and tailored course recommendations to help students stay competitive in today's dynamic job market.The future of work is shaped by constant change, technological disruption, and global connectivity. Employers seek individuals who are adaptable, self-aware, and equipped with relevant skills. CareerSense empowers students to take ownership of their career journey, understand their strengths, identify gaps, and build competencies that matter in the real world.This initiative reflects SIM's commitment to lifelong learning and employability, ensuring graduates are not only job-ready but future-ready. In a competitive market, CareerSense positions SIM learners as confident, agile professionals prepared to lead in the digital economy.Hashtag: #SIMGlobalEducation #SIMGE #GlobalEducation #InternationalDegree #CareerReady #FutureSkills

About SIM Global Education

SIM Global Education (SIM GE) is a leading private education institution in Singapore and the region. We offer more than 140 academic programmes ranging from diplomas and graduate diploma programmes to bachelor's and master's degree programmes with some of the world's most reputable universities from Australia, Canada, Europe, United Kingdom, and the United States. SIM GE's cohort is made up of 16,000 full- and part-time students and adult learners, of which approximately 36% are international students hailing from over 50 countries.



SIM GE's holistic learning approach and culturally diverse learning environment aim to equip students with knowledge, industry skills and employability competencies, as well as a global perspective to succeed as future leaders in a fast-changing, technologically driven world.



