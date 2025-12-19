Skyborn's Gennaker offshore wind farm, located in the German Baltic Sea, has received its state planning approval

Decision opens the route to FID and the start of construction activities, with scheduled commissioning in 2028

The Gennaker offshore wind farm, the is currently the largest project in the German Baltic Sea and will provide green electricity equivalent to the usage of approximately one million households per year

HAMBURG, GERMANY - EQS Newswire - 19 December 2025 -Skyborn Renewables' (Skyborn) permit application for its 976.5 MW Gennaker offshore wind farm, located in the German Baltic Sea and with a commissioning target date of 2028, has been approved on 16 December by the State Office for Agriculture and Environment in Stralsund, Western Pomerania.The permit is handed-over to Skyborn today by the Ministry of Climate Protection, Agriculture and Environment Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania in Rostock. This achievement enables Skyborn to proceed to an anticipated Final Investment Decision (FID) in summer 2026, with construction planned to take place over a period of two years and commissioning in 2028.Once operational, the Gennaker offshore wind farm will add up to 976.5 MW to Germany's total renewable energy capacity and generate annually green electricity of 4TWh, equal to the annual consumption of approximately one million households.says Minister Dr. Backhaus.says Patrick Lammers, Skyborn CEO.says Lars Muck, Project Director.The issued permit allows for the construction and operation of 63 wind turbine generators (WTGs) of the state-of-the-art 15 MW class, an amendment to the previous plan for a larger number of smaller WTGs (approved in 2019 and 2024). The new permit also foresees an increase of the maximum capacity (incl. power boost) from 927.0 MW to 976.5 MW, without any change in the total footprint of the offshore wind farm.Located approximately 15 kilometres north of the Fischland-Darß-Zingst peninsula, the Gennaker offshore wind farm area sits within a designated priority zone for offshore wind energy in the Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania coastal sea. Skyborn secured the initial permit for the Gennaker offshore wind farm site in May 2019 and retains exclusive rights for the site development.

About Skyborn

Skyborn is an accomplished offshore wind developer and operator with more than 20 years' experience, headquartered in Germany. The company's capabilities cover the entire offshore wind value chain, including greenfield development, project engineering and design, procurement, financing, corporate power purchase agreements, construction management and asset management. Skyborn is a portfolio company of New York based Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), a leading infrastructure investor and part of Blackrock. For more information, visit: www.skybornrenewables.com



