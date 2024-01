Up to $250 off with HipVan's CNY sale

HipVan Chinese New Year Promo

From 1 January - 4 February 2024

Code

Description

GONGXI

S$25 off with minimum spend of S$388

S$50 off with minimum spend of S$588

S$100 off with minimum spend of S$888

S$250 off with minimum spend of S$1888

Enjoy free delivery with S$250 minimum spend on all purchases.



SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 January 2024 - In a significant move to enhance home living in Singapore, HipVan, a leading home furnishing brand, has announced new lower prices on its extensive range of products as well as absorbing the recent GST hike. This initiative ensures that essential furniture items like sofas mattresses and TV consoles remain affordable for every Singaporean home.HipVan's decision to absorb the GST hike comes as a commitment to customer satisfaction and affordability – making premium home furnishings more accessible. The reduced pricing extends to HipVan's diverse range, including sought-after items like Tucson 3-Seater Sofa SNOOZE mattress and the Katana Bed Embrace the opportunity to upgrade the living space with HipVan's curated collection of furniture . Discover unbeatable deals on sofas mattresses , and more. Visit HipVan today and shop top-quality stylish furniture at prices within budget.Hashtag: #gsthike #cny #furnituresg #hipvan

About HipVan Singapore

HipVan is a leading online home furnishings brand in Singapore, boasting over 100,000 satisfied customers. With over 12,000 stylish furniture and furnishing designs available at honest prices, HipVan stands out as a market leader in the industry. Whether customers prefer to shop online at www.hipvan.com or visit the HipVan experience store located at Suntec City, #02-728/729/730, they can expect exceptional service and products that meet their unique needs.

