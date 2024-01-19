Up to $250 off with HipVan's CNY sale

Advertisement

HipVan Chinese New Year Promo

From 1 January - 4 February 2024

Code

Description

GONGXI

S$25 off with minimum spend of S$388

S$50 off with minimum spend of S$588

S$100 off with minimum spend of S$888

S$250 off with minimum spend of S$1888

Enjoy free delivery with S$250 minimum spend on all purchases.



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About HipVan Singapore

HipVan is a leading online home furnishings brand in Singapore, boasting over 100,000 satisfied customers. With over 12,000 stylish furniture and furnishing designs available at honest prices, HipVan stands out as a market leader in the industry. Whether customers prefer to shop online at www.hipvan.com or visit the HipVan experience store located at Suntec City, #02-728/729/730, they can expect exceptional service and products that meet their unique needs.

Advertisement