Ranjiv Raman & Agnes Goh to lead Discretionary Solutions and Family Advisory & Institutional Wealth

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 January 2024 - WRISE Wealth Management Singapore (WRISE WM) is proud to announce the appointment of two distinguished professionals to its team, further strengthening its leadership in the wealth management sector.The company has appointed Mr. Ranjiv Raman as Managing Director and Head of Discretionary Solutions, and Ms. Agnes Goh as Managing Director and Head of Family Advisory and Institutional Wealth. Both appointments are effective immediately.Mr. Raman will be responsible for designing and providing discretionary investment solutions to clients, while Ms. Goh will lead a team servicing ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs). Both will report to Mr. Kevin Teng, CEO of WRISE Wealth Management Singapore.Given the market volatility and rising interest rates, the global investment landscape is encountering increasingly complex challenges. In response, a growing number of clients, particularly in Asia, are turning to discretionary investment management as a comprehensive solution for wealth management. With the goal of addressing the varied wealth planning needs of family offices and UHNWIs, WRISE is dedicated to assembling a professional team with global presence. This strategic move is aimed at maximising returns for its clients, leveraging the team's expertise to navigate the complexities of the current financial climate."Ranjiv and Agnes bring a wealth of experience and deep industry knowledge. Their integration into our team marks a significant step in WRISE's continued expansion. I am confident that their contributions will be vital in strengthening our overall organizational prowess and enhancing our service delivery to clients globally," said Kevin Teng, CEO of WRISE WM Singapore."I am excited to join the team at WRISE. Discretionary management is perfectly in tune with the distinct investment objectives of clients, providing adaptable and customised investment strategies. I am eager to apply my extensive experience at WRISE, catering to the evolving needs of wealthy investors and forging sustainable value for future generations," said Mr. Raman."Through my extensive experience, I have developed strong understanding of the unique challenges that UHNWIs and family offices face in the process of growing their wealth and ensuring its seamless transfer to successive generations. I look forward to collaborating closely with the WRISE team to make a meaningful contribution to the group's growth," said Ms. Goh.Mr. Raman brings over twenty years of experience in the financial markets, focusing on portfolio management across diverse asset classes, strategic partnerships, and global client relationship management, specialising in managing discretionary products. Before joining WRISE, Mr. Raman held several key positions at Schroders Wealth Management, BSI Bank Ltd Singapore, and Aberdeen Asset Management Limited, Singapore.Ms. Goh, with over 27 years of experience in the banking industry, has achieved remarkable success in wealth management and maintaining relationships with affluent clients. Prior to joining WRISE, she held positions at Bank of Singapore, HSBC, and UBS, and was recognised as an "Outstanding Young Private Banker" by the Private Banker International.Hashtag: #WRISEGroup

WRISE Group

WRISE is a leading independent multi-family office gateway that simplifies the complexity of legacy financial structure. Its proprietary wealth management tool, TREX, provides clients with complete control and transparency over their total wealth, and the ability to create their own family office with real-time access to expert advice and tailored solutions within a vast ecosystem of top global private banks, investment banks, fund managers, brokers, and others.



With a fast-growing team of approximately 90 professionals worldwide, WRISE Group of Companies include WRISE Wealth Management (Singapore), WeWrise Services, and Voo Technologies and affiliated companies WRISE Wealth Management (Hong Kong), WRISE Wealth Management (Middle East).



