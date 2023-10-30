Grand Hyatt Residences Kunming seamlessly connects to Spring City 66, creating a multifunctional space that supports an array of living, recreation, personal, and business needs (Remarks: the photo is an artist’s impression for reference only)

Grand Hyatt Residences Kunming unveils its sales gallery

Grand Hyatt Residences Kunming Luxury Show Flat

HONG KONG SAR & KUNMING, CHINA - Media OutReach - 30 October 2023 - Hang Lung Properties (SEHK stock code: 00101) ("Hang Lung" or "the Company") has officially announced the pre-sale of its first hotel-branded project, Grand Hyatt Residences Kunming ("the Residences"), under its premium serviced residences brand, Hang Lung Residences. The Company also unveiled the project's sales gallery and show flats that present Grand Hyatt Residences Kunming's extensive and carefully considered features and services to prospective customers. The launch of Grand Hyatt Residences Kunming is an integral part of Hang Lung's long-term strategy to deepen its commitment to customer-centricity while leading the "Pulse of the City".Mr. Herman Chui, Director—Office & Residence of Hang Lung Properties, said, "Grand Hyatt Residences Kunming is a collaborative effort between Hang Lung and the global hospitality group Hyatt to create a new benchmark for luxury urban living, further strengthening Hang Lung's position as a leading national commercial property developer. Hang Lung has always been committed to spearheading high-end lifestyle locations and experiences and raising the standards of urban living. As an integral component of Spring City 66, Grand Hyatt Residences Kunming will further aggregate luxury retail, business offices, hotels and dining, apartment residences, and integrated entertainment to create an open, diverse, and symbiotic urban lifestyle hub for local customers while promoting the sustainable development of Kunming's consumer economy."The Residences is located in Panlong District, the central business and commercial hub of Kunming, and seamlessly connects to Spring City 66, sitting adjacent to the intersection of Beijing Road and Dongfeng Road. Built above the 332-room Grand Hyatt Kunming hotel, the Residences occupy the 28th to 57th floors of the 249-meter-tall building and house 254 apartments, including main unit types (133 sqm–278 sqm), rare unit types (483 sqm–616 sqm), and a top-floor sky residence (880 sqm). The rare unit types and top-floor sky residence are equipped with private terraces and swimming pools, creating a multifunctional space that supports an array of living, recreation, personal, and business needs. Backed by Hyatt's acclaimed hospitality and service standards and Hang Lung's meticulous attention to design, quality, and functionality, Grand Hyatt Residences Kunming is poised to become the premier residential address of choice in the city.Inspired by the Stone Forest in Yunnan, the Grand Hyatt Residences Kunming's landscape design creates a stylish, natural aesthetic that reflected throughout, both indoors and outdoors, high-rise and low-rise, topped with a rooftop garden. The elegant show flats represent the different modern and minimalist unit types that combine the comforts of a high-end hotel with the homely feel of a private residence. The overall project design integrates a pursuit of artistic excellence with respect for diverse lifestyles, with the remarkable high-altitude views leaving a lasting impression.Grand Hyatt Residences Kunming will introduce an exceptional international lifestyle experience to Kunming, redefining high-end urban living for the city's elite with its modern luxury craftsmanship, world-class facilities, meticulous professional hotel services, and top-notch amenities. This is a redefinition of contemporary living and a new imagination and realization of diverse lifestyles. In the future, Hang Lung will continue to bring thoughtful and delightful experiences to its customers and gradually fulfill its commitment to "Bring the Best to Kunming; Showcase the Best of Kunming to the World."Hashtag: #HangLungProperties

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Hang Lung Properties

Hang Lung Properties Limited (stock code: 00101) creates compelling spaces that enrich lives. Headquartered in Hong Kong, Hang Lung Properties develops and manages a diversified portfolio of world-class properties in Hong Kong and the nine Mainland cities of Shanghai, Shenyang, Jinan, Wuxi, Tianjin, Dalian, Kunming, Wuhan and Hangzhou. With its luxury positioning under the "66" brand, the company's Mainland portfolio has established its leading position as the "Pulse of the City". Hang Lung Properties is recognized for leading the way in enhanced sustainability initiatives in real estate as it pursues sustainable growth by connecting customers and communities.



At Hang Lung Properties – We Do It Well.

For more information, please visit www.hanglung.com.



Advertisement

Advertisement