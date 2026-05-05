GEORGE TOWN, May 5 — Penang is bidding for over 20 Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) that have been relocated due to the conflict in the Middle East.

Penang Convention and Exhibition Bureau (PCEB) chief executive officer G. Ashwin said a majority of MICE events in the Middle East have to be relocated to the Asia Pacific.

“So far, we have shortlisted more than 20 events to bid for and this shortlist may increase as time goes,” he told reporters at a press conference after a memorandum of understanding signing ceremony between PCEB and Marriott International Malaysia to promote the Penang Golf Challenge.

He said there are procedures to follow in bidding for events including looking for a local host in Penang to take the lead in some of these events.

Elaborating, he said among the events they are bidding for are management, finance and medical sectors related conferences.

“The number of participants for these events are more than 1,000 each,” he said.

He added that the events are not only for this year but are spread out to 2027, 2028 and even up to 2032.

“The events we have this year were booked last year or two or three years ago, so the events we book this year could be for the next few years, including one that was confirmed in 2032,” he said.

When asked if there is an estimated percentage of increase in MICE events in Penang, he said they will be able to have a clearer picture by the third quarter of this year.

“So, I would say towards Q3 we will have an indication of the percentage of events being confirmed, but it wouldn’t stop there, it still goes to 2027, 2028, 2029,” he said.

Earlier, in his speech, Penang chief minister Chow Kon Yeow said Penang remains a competitive destination for business events.

He said global uncertainty is creating a shift in how organisers make decisions in terms of business events.

“There is now a stronger push towards destinations that offer value, efficiency and quality experiences at a competitive cost,” he said.

He said Penang is well-positioned as the state offers a strong balance of infrastructure, connectivity and affordability.

“This presents us with an opportunity to attract business events that are actively looking for high-value, budget-conscious destinations without compromising on quality,” he said.

He said this is why Penang is seizing the opportunity to bid for over 20 business events that are seeking to relocate to the Asia Pacific.