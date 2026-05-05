SEREMBAN, May 5 — Several roads in Paroi will be temporarily closed to facilitate the organisation of Ceramah Perdana Pimpinan Utama Pakatan Harapan Negeri Sembilan programme, scheduled to take place at Stadium Tuanku Abdul Rahman parking grounds tomorrow.

Seremban district police chief ACP Azahar Abdul Rahim said the roads involved are Jalan Kedidi, Taman Paroi Jaya, and Lorong Kedidi 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 7, which will be closed from 7pm until the programme concludes.

“Road users, especially residents in Lorong Kedidi 1 to 7, are advised to use alternative routes via Jalan Persiaran Merak and Jalan Tok Dagang.

“The event is expected to be attended by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and key Pakatan Harapan leaders,” he said in a statement here today.

The public is advised to comply with instructions from police personnel on duty to ensure smooth traffic flow and safety throughout the event.

Enquiries can be directed to the Seremban district police headquarters operations room at 06-6033477 or 06-6014999. — Bernama