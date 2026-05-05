SEPANG, May 5 — The aerotrain service at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) is expected to resume 24-hour operations by the end of this month, pending approval from the relevant authorities, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

He said all necessary tests have been carried out by Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB), and a full report is currently being submitted to the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) for further assessment.

“It is expected that after APAD’s approval, by the end of this month the aerotrain will resume 24-hour operations,” he told a press conference after launching the MyKLIA and MyPutrajaya Monthly TravelCard (MTC) at KLIA Terminal 2 (T2) here today.

Elaborating further, Loke said the aerotrain is currently still in operation but is halted for a few hours at night to allow for maintenance and inspections.

“It is still operating, but we suspend services for a few hours at night to carry out track maintenance and inspections,” he said.

On November 14 last year, MAHB reiterated its commitment to strengthening the reliability of the KLIA aerotrain system through the implementation of a comprehensive action plan (CAP) to fully address technical issues that emerged since the service resumed in July 2025.

Previously, Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Hasbi Habibollah said that the KLIA Terminal 1 Aerotrain had recorded 19 incidents between July 2 and September 30, due to various issues, including human-related incidents such as passengers forcing train doors open.

Since resuming operations on July 1, the aerotrain system has served about seven million passengers, completed more than 53,000 return trips, and recorded an operational service availability (OSA) of 98.41 per cent. — Bernama