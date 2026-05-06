KOTA KINABALU, May 6 — United Sabah National Organisation (Usno) Information Chief Iskandar Zulkarnain Ramli has described the party’s decision to leave Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) as an unwise and hasty political move that could weaken its position.

He said the move would be detrimental to Usno, particularly as the party currently holds no seats in the State Legislative Assembly.

“Leaving the government without a clear opposition direction will only distance Usno from opportunities to serve the people and rebuild its political strength,” he said in a statement.

Iskandar added that the state government, led by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor, has demonstrated greater stability and performance compared to previous administrations.

“As such, there is no reasonable justification for Usno to leave GRS based solely on personal political decisions,” he said.

He also stressed that the decision to leave GRS was not unanimous, claiming that 19 out of 26 division chiefs, together with a majority of Supreme Council members, had disagreed with the direction taken by party president Tan Sri Datuk Seri Panglima Pandikar Amin Mulia.

“This is no longer just a difference of opinion. It is a clear signal that Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia has lost the confidence and substantial support of the party leadership,” he said.

Iskandar further claimed that key party wings, including the women’s wing and the New Generation Group (KGB), were not adequately consulted before the announcement.

He said Usno could not continue to be managed through an individual-centric approach while sidelining grassroots and party leadership voices.

According to him, the party now requires leadership that is more mature, democratic and aligned with current political realities and members’ aspirations.

Iskandar also called on Pandikar to step down as president to allow for leadership renewal.

“A leadership transition is not a slight against past contributions. When the confidence of the majority begins to erode, the courage to step down honourably is also a form of leadership,” he said.

He stressed that Usno is too significant to be guided by unilateral decisions and personal sentiment, adding that grassroots voices must be restored in shaping the party’s future. — The Borneo Post