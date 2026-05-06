KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — Former economy minister Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli is expected to return to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) this afternoon to have his statement recorded for a third day.

MACC Investigation Division senior director Datuk Mohd Hafaz Nazar said Rafizi arrived at the MACC headquarters at about 10am yesterday, according to report in Berita Harian.

Mohd Hafaz reportedly said the second day of questioning ended at about 7pm, after nearly nine hours.

“The recording of his statement will continue for a third day tomorrow, and is expected to take place in the afternoon,” he was quoted as saying yesterday.

The investigation concerns alleged abuse of power and misappropriation in a RM1.1 billion investment arrangement between the Economy Ministry and ARM Limited UK under a semiconductor industry strategic cooperation agreement.