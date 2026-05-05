SEPANG, May 5 — DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke has dismissed allegations linking him to the disbursement of large funds to an allegedly illegal entity, and tensions involving Negeri Sembilan’s royal institution, as “serious slander”, confirming that a police report has been lodged.

The Seremban Member of Parliament said the report was filed by his political secretary, Ho Weng Wah, against activist Badrul Hisham Shaharin, also known as Chegubard, over his Facebook posts, at the Seremban Police headquarters yesterday.

“He (Chegubard) is trying to link me by claiming I channelled funds to parties seeking to create trouble or stir issues involving the Undang institution in Negeri Sembilan. This is a serious slander,” he said when asked after launching the Express Rail Link’s (ERL) MyKLIA Monthly TravelCard (MTC) and MyPutrajaya MTC initiatives at KLIA Terminal 2 (T2) here today.

In a statement earlier, Loke, who is also Transport Minister, reiterated that DAP fully backs Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun to continue leading the state government and rejects any proposal to replace him at this time.

He said that the party remains committed to upholding the constitutional monarchy and ensuring that any related issues are handled in an orderly manner in accordance with the federal and state constitutions. — Bernama