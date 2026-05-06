KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — The newly appointed Saudi Ambassador to Malaysia, who has been in the country since January this year, recently shared his early impressions and priorities in a wide-ranging interview with Bernama, the Malaysian national news agency.

In the interview, Osamah Dakhdel Al Ahmadi reflected on the steady progress of Malaysia-Saudi Arabia relations, underpinned by strong political will and expanding economic cooperation, particularly in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

He reiterated the Kingdom’s continued commitment to enhancing services for Haj pilgrims, including those from Malaysia, while outlining Saudi Arabia’s diplomatic approach to regional developments, emphasising stability, restraint, and dialogue.

On a more personal note, he expressed his appreciation for Malaysia’s rich culinary diversity, singling out daging dendeng, a thinly sliced, savoury-sweet and spicy dried beef dish, as a particular favourite.

The following is the full transcript of the interview with Bernama.

Malaysia-Saudi economic ties: How do you assess current business and investment relations between Malaysia and Saudi Arabia? Are there new sectors or opportunities that both sides should explore further?

Saudi-Malaysian relations are witnessing rapid, substantive development, reflecting the keenness of the leadership of both countries to elevate them to broader and more firmly established levels.

The exchange of official visits, the most recent of which were the visits of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in 2023-2024 and His Majesty King Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in November 2025, have contributed to establishing a more robust and deeper relationship.

During these visits, emphasis was placed on strengthening cooperation in sectors of common priority, taking advantage of the investment opportunities offered by the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and Malaysia’s Madani Vision, building on the achievements of the Saudi-Malaysian Coordination Council (SMCC), and developing partnerships across multiple fields that serve the interests of both countries.

The two brotherly countries enjoy strong relations and growing political and economic ties, and are keen to continue along this positive path, reflecting their shared will to expand areas of cooperation, enhance mutual trust, and propel the relationship to broader horizons in the coming phase.

Economic cooperation between the Kingdom and Malaysia offers broad and growing opportunities, especially given the attractive environment for quality projects and value-added investments provided by the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

There is increasing interest in expanding partnerships in the fields of investment, renewable energy, industry, construction, tourism, logistics, and modern technologies-sectors in which companies in both countries possess distinctive expertise and which represent a priority within the economic transformation process.

The ambition is not limited to increasing the volume of trade exchange, but also includes building sustainable partnerships based on the transfer of expertise, stimulating mutual investments, and developing joint projects that benefit both countries.

Haj preparations: As the upcoming Haj approaches, how are preparations progressing this year? What assurances can you offer to pilgrims, particularly in terms of safety, logistics and overall experience?

Serving pilgrims is a deeply rooted mission and a major responsibility for the Kingdom, receiving continuous attention from its leadership. It is not merely a seasonal organisational aspect, but rather an integral part of a comprehensive vision aimed at facilitating the Haj and Umrah pilgrimages and enhancing the quality of services provided at every stage.

The Kingdom continues to improve its services, organisational and technological infrastructure to provide a more convenient environment, reassuring, and comfortable experience for pilgrims from around the world, including Malaysian pilgrims.

The Kingdom launched the “Makkah Route” initiative, which allows pilgrims to complete their entry procedures at their home airports and proceed directly to their accommodations.

This initiative includes Malaysia, reflecting its direct impact on facilitating the journey of Malaysian pilgrims.

On the West Asia situation: How would you describe West Asia’s current geopolitical landscape, and what is Saudi Arabia’s position on the ongoing conflicts? To what extent have these developments affected the Kingdom?

The Kingdom possesses a steadfast vision based on supporting stability, preventing the escalation of crises, and prioritising political and diplomatic solutions.

This stems from its conviction that the region’s security and prosperity can only be achieved through dialogue, respect for the sovereignty of states, and addressing crises at their root causes, thereby safeguarding the interests of their peoples and preventing further escalation.

The Kingdom’s position is clear and firm; the Kingdom condemns the brutal Iranian attacks targeting the Kingdom, the Gulf States, and Jordan, considering them an unacceptable violation of state sovereignty and a direct threat to the region’s security and stability.

The Kingdom categorically rejects any pretexts that attempt to justify these attacks.

Saudi Arabia has officially affirmed that it will not allow the use of its airspace or territory to attack Iran. Therefore, these claims are completely unacceptable. Furthermore, the Kingdom continues to exercise the utmost wisdom and restraint.

The Kingdom continues to work, in coordination with other countries, to support efforts aimed at de-escalating the situation, pushing for a ceasefire, and restoring regional stability.

These unjustified attacks target countries not party to the war, striking civilian infrastructure, energy facilities, and residential areas, directly affecting the interests of citizens and residents.

The Kingdom calls for an immediate cessation of these attacks, an end to the escalation, and adherence to international law and the principles of good neighbourliness, in order to preserve the region’s security and stability.

Energy and global markets: Amid evolving global energy dynamics, how is Saudi Arabia balancing its role as a leading oil producer with the global transition towards renewable energy?

The Kingdom addresses the stability of energy markets and the protection of vital waterways in accordance with international law.

It emphasises the importance of the safety of maritime routes and freedom of navigation, including the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

Any threat to these waterways not only affects the global economy and international energy security but also affects the movement of trade and essential goods, including food supplies, that directly affect the needs of nations and peoples.

From this perspective, the Kingdom’s East-West pipeline stands out as a crucial strategic route for enhancing the stability of global supplies, particularly given the escalating military confrontations and their direct impact on maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz.

This pipeline provides the Kingdom with significant flexibility in transporting supplies to the Red Sea coast via secure alternative routes, thereby ensuring the continuity and reliability of supplies and mitigating the effects of regional tensions.

Crisis response and humanitarian efforts: How is Saudi Arabia contributing to humanitarian assistance and reconstruction efforts in conflict-affected areas?

The Kingdom plays a leading role through its unwavering commitment to its responsibilities.

Humanitarian aid to people affected by wars, natural disasters, and humanitarian crises is embodied by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre, which implements impactful projects and programmes that have alleviated the suffering of millions of people in need around the world.

The Centre has implemented more than 4,000 humanitarian and relief projects in 113 countries, at a cost exceeding US$8 billion (RM31.62 billion), covering numerous vital sectors.

These projects have contributed to providing urgent assistance to those affected, in addition to supporting development programmes that promote stability and improve the quality of life in beneficiary communities.

The Kingdom ranked second globally and first among Arab countries in providing humanitarian and relief aid for the year 2025.

Furthermore, the Kingdom continues its humanitarian support for the Palestinian people through the King Salman Centre for Relief and Humanitarian Aid.

Official data from the centre indicates that 78 planes and eight ships have been dispatched carrying more than 7,706 tonnes of aid, in addition to 914 relief trucks, 20 ambulances, and relief agreements worth more than US$90 million (RM355.72 million), reflecting the combination of the political stance with direct and organised humanitarian action.

The Kingdom has consistently affirmed in its official positions and statements its clear rejection of Israeli aggression and ongoing violations against the Palestinian people.

It is also actively engaged diplomatically with its regional and international partners to support a more effective stance regarding these developments.

One of the most recent examples is the joint position of the Foreign Ministers of the Kingdom and a number of Arab and Islamic countries rejecting the decision passed by the Knesset (the Israeli parliament) regarding imposing the death penalty on Palestinian prisoners, considering it a dangerous escalation that undermines the chances for stability.

The Kingdom continues its active political role, in partnership with France, in leading the international effort to implement the two-state solution. — Bernama