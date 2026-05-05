SERI ISKANDAR, May 5 — The male suspect believed to be involved in the murder of an elderly woman in Taman Desa Aman, Ipoh, yesterday, is believed to have been under the influence of alcohol when the incident occurred.

Perak Police Chief Noor Hisam Nordin said initial investigations revealed that the 52-year-old suspect was discovered with several beer cans at the crime scene.

“The motive for the incident is still under investigation, and I have been informed that although the suspect and the victim were neighbours, they are believed to have not known each other because they lived on different lanes.

“The suspect is also reported to have previously received psychiatric treatment at Hospital Bahagia Ulu Kinta (HBUK), Tanjong Rambutan,” he said.

He said this when met at a press conference after officiating the launch of the ‘Module On The Current Trends of Commercial Crimes’ at the Chancellor Hall of Universiti Teknologi Petronas (UTP), here today.

Noor Hisam added that the suspect’s blood sample has been sent to the Department of Chemistry for further analysis and confirmation regarding the case.

“The police also urge any individual with information regarding the incident to come forward to assist the police in solving the case as soon as possible,” he said.

Earlier, Ipoh District Police Chief ACP Muhammad Najib Hamzah informed that an elderly woman died after being slashed at a house in Persiaran Pegoh Aman 2, Taman Desa Aman, yesterday.

He said that the 70-year-old woman was found lying down and was confirmed dead by medical officers. The incident is believed to have occurred between 4.45pm and 10.00pm — the period between the last time the victim left her house and when she was found murdered. — Bernama