KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — Amid the ongoing political crisis in Negeri Sembilan, a grand ceramah organised by Pakatan Harapan and its coalition partners is scheduled to take place, raising questions about its timing.

The ceramah, taking place in the parking lot of Stadium Tuanku Abdul Rahman in Paroi, Seremban later this evening, is expected to draw key party leaders and grassroots supporters.

Amongst the attendees will be DAP’s secretary-general Anthony Loke and national chairman Gobind Singh Deo, Parti Amanah Negara president Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, PKR’s Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, and Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is also expected to attend.

When contacted by Malay Mail, aides for Loke and Mohamad briefly confirmed that both party leaders would attend the event which is set to proceed as scheduled.

Given that ceramahs are typically linked to election campaigning, speeches will likely focus on unfolding political developments and the coalition’s position in the state moving forward — even though Negeri Sembilan’s state legislative assembly is not due to expire until November 2028.

This follows a crisis in the state government after 14 Umno state assemblymen from the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition led by the state’s party chief Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias openly withdrew their support for Aminuddin as MB, ostensibly over his handling of a dispute involving territorial chieftains’ attempts to oust the state’s ruler.

The group later reversed course before the move could be cemented in a vote of no-confidence, although pockets within Umno still insist on breaking the alliance with PH.

BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi clarified that all assemblymen agreed to continue supporting the state Unity Government to ensure political stability for now.

With state polls not due until 2028, DAP announced it has placed its entire party machinery on standby for the possibility of snap elections in Negeri Sembilan, even as the PH-BN-led coalition government has regained its footing.