KUANTAN, May 5 — The Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, granted an audience to Singapore Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his wife Ho Ching at Istana Abdulaziz, here today.

His Royal Highness was accompanied by the Tengku Ampuan of Pahang Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah and the Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah.

The Pahang Sultanate, in its Facebook post, said that His Royal Highness spent about an hour discussing various matters, including potential collaboration and cooperation between Pahang and Singapore.

“His Royal Highness then invited the guests to view the surroundings of the palace, before proceeding to a luncheon,” the post said.

The audience was also attended by the Singapore delegation, including Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Social and Family Development, Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim.

Also part of the delegation were Singapore Member of Parliament Joan Pereira, Singapore High Commissioner to Malaysia Vanu Gopala Menon and officials from Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Lee is on a five-day official visit to Pahang and Terengganu from May 4 to 8. — Bernama