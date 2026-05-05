SEPANG, May 5 — The National Integrated Immigration System (MyNIISe) at the country’s entry points this September is expected to cut passenger inspection times to between four and five seconds, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said today.

The new system, estimated to cost some RM1 billion, replaces the Malaysian Immigration System (MyIMMs) after 20 years.

Saifuddin Nasution had touted the MyNIISe as the catalyst to strengthening border control.

“This system is a ‘game changer’; we no longer want to face congested airports during either departures or arrivals,” he told reporters after a routine inspection of KLIA 1’s operations here.

Under the MyNIISe, clearance can be done via facial recognition, QR codes, and passports.

The predating system required the passports to be scanned before biometric verification through thumb and facial scans.

More border guards

Meanwhile Saifuddin Nasution said his ministry plans to expand the recruitment of Malaysia Border Guards (MBG) from among military veterans next year, although this hinges on the performance of the newly absorbed first cohort.

He expressed confidence that MBG personnel integrated into the Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) could be valuable to the agency.

The ministry is currently in the process of filling the quota of 200 MBG members allocated to AKPS for this year, Saifuddin Nasution revealed.

“Under this year’s budget, AKPS is authorised to recruit up to 200 MBG members,” he said.

“They have already completed the first phase with 50 personnel, who will be stationed at entry points including KLIA and Port Klang.”