SINGAPORE, May 5 — A single Toto ticket has turned its holder into an overnight multi‑millionaire, snagging a staggering S$12.8 million (RM39.7 million) jackpot in the May 4 cascade draw after three consecutive draws produced no winner.

According to The Straits Times, the winning numbers were 7, 18, 19, 30, 36 and 48, with additional number 11. The Group 1 prize money of S$12,813,283 was won through a QuickPick Ordinary Entry ticket purchased using the Singapore Pools account betting service.

Under a cascade draw, if no ticket matches all six numbers for three successive draws, the entire accumulated prize pool is awarded in the fourth draw — in this case shared by all Group 2 winners if the top prize remained unclaimed. However, a sole Group 1 winner emerged, leaving the S$12.8 million jackpot intact. Seventeen Group 2 winners each received more than S$87,000.

The prize money started at S$1.2 million on April 23 and snowballed to S$5.7 million by April 30 after repeated rollovers.

Beating the astronomical odds — approximately 1 in 14 million — places the winner in an extraordinarily select club. The last Group 1 jackpot win occurred on January 29, when six tickets shared a S$13.5 million payout.

While the identity of the winner remains unknown — whether an individual or part of a syndicate — the anonymous punter can now begin planning how to enjoy their sudden fortune.