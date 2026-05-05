KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — The government will expand its Jualan Rahmah Madani initiative to be held weekly in every state constituency nationwide, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced today.

He said the move is part of broader efforts to ease cost-of-living pressures, particularly by ensuring consistent access to essential goods at lower prices.

“In this way, consumers will have certainty about where and when they can purchase essential goods at lower prices,” he said at a special press conference on the global supply crisis.

Anwar said the programme, led by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs, has already shown results, with some goods sold at prices more than 30 per cent lower than market rates, while others see reductions of between five and 15 per cent.

Last year, over 25,000 Jualan Rahmah events were held nationwide, covering all state constituencies.

“For 2026, we have increased this target to 30,000 programmes. This means every constituency will host them, and they will be held weekly,” he said.

Anwar also said the government will ensure the programme reaches beyond urban centres, with selected rural and village areas included in the rollout.

At the same time, he stressed that small businesses must be part of the initiative.

“We do not want this to become a platform dominated solely by large companies. We want to ensure small traders also have the opportunity to participate and benefit,” he said.

While acknowledging that the measure alone would not resolve all cost pressures, Anwar said it could help ease the burden faced by households.

“Not all problems can be solved immediately, but I believe this will help reduce some of the current pressures,” he said, adding that the government will continue to assess further measures through its regular Cabinet and economic meetings.