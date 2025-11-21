KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) posted a higher net profit of RM2.62 billion for the third quarter ended Sept 30, 2025 (3Q 2025), compared to RM2.53 billion in the previous corresponding quarter.

In a Bursa Malaysia filing today, it said, however, revenue eased to RM16.60 billion from RM16.69 billion previously.

For the nine months ended Sept 30, 2025 (9M 2025), Maybank’s net profit improved to RM7.83 billion from RM7.55 billion, while revenue weakened to RM50.56 billion from RM52.21 billion previously.

“The RM7.83 billion net profit for 9M 2025, an increase of RM281.9 million, or 3.7 per cent, compared to the previous corresponding period, was primarily supported by steady net fund-based income performance, higher non-interest income (NoII) and prudent risk discipline across its regional network,” it said.

According to Maybank, net operating income rose 3.2 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to RM22.86 billion, supported by its net fund-based income increasing 1.6 per cent y-o-y to RM14.90 billion and NoII, which was up 6.3 per cent to RM7.96 billion.

“Net interest margin (NIM) for 9M is slightly down one basis point to 2.03 per cent compared to a year earlier. However, the group has been able to improve the 3Q 2025 NIM to 2.02 per cent, up two basis points compared with 2Q 2025 from proactive liquidity and funding costs management,” it added.

Maybank said the group’s net interest income and Islamic banking income for 9M increased by RM246.1 million, or 1.6 per cent, to RM16.03 billion compared with the previous corresponding period.

It added that the group’s insurance/takaful service result increased to RM1.17 billion, and operating income increased to RM7.52 billion.

“The RM7.52 billion operating income during 9M 2025 was mainly due to a higher realised gain on derivatives of RM814.4 million and a higher gain on disposal of financial investments at fair value through other comprehensive income of RM282.6 million.

“The increases were, however, offset by lower unrealised mark-to-market gain on revaluation of financial investments at fair value through profit or loss (FVTPL) of RM416.8 million and unrealised mark-to-market loss on revaluation of financial liabilities at FVTPL of RM244.6 million for the nine-month period as compared to unrealised gain of RM103.1 million for the previous corresponding nine-month period,” it said.

Maybank reported that the groupʼs overhead expenses for 9M 2025 recorded an increase of RM408.1 million, or 3.8 per cent, to RM11.18 billion, compared with the previous corresponding nine-month period, mainly due to higher personnel expenses, administration and general expenses, establishment costs, and marketing expenses.

“The groupʼs net allowances for impairment losses on loans, advances, financing and other debts improved by RM672.5 million, or 54.9 per cent, to RM553.2 million as compared to the previous corresponding nine-month period, arising from corporate borrower restructuring exercises and non-retail portfolio recoveries.

“The groupʼs net allowances for impairment losses on financial investments increased to RM671.8 million as compared to the previous corresponding nine-month period,” it said.

Commenting on the results, Maybank president and group chief executive officer Datuk Seri Khairussaleh Ramli said that the group delivered a steady performance for the quarter despite continued volatility and challenges in the global scene.

He said the group maintained a disciplined approach to managing liquidity, funding, and credit risks while continuing to serve customers across all segments.

“The sustained asset quality reflects the group’s prudent risk management, while its strong current and savings account growth and rebounding NIM underscored the positive traction of its deposit and funding strategy,” he added.

Khairussaleh said as Maybank concludes the final phases of M25+, the focus remains on cementing the structural improvements the bank has put in place — particularly in productivity, capital efficiency and customer experience.

“These fundamentals will provide a strong foundation as we transition into our next strategic cycle, where we will continue to build from a position of strength in Islamic and values-based banking, wealth management and trade; enhancing competitiveness to drive sustainable and inclusive growth, reinforcing our position as a purpose-driven regional financial services group,” he said. — Bernama