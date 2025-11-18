KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — Nestcon Bhd’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Nestcon Builders Sdn Bhd, has accepted a letter of award from Inter Sky Development Sdn Bhd for the construction of two blocks of a 57-storey serviced apartment in Taman Wahyu, Kuala Lumpur, for a contract sum of RM355 million.

The engineering and construction group said the contract began on Nov 15, 2025, with a mobilisation period of 14 days.

The project will take 34 months with the completion date being Sept 14, 2028, it said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

“The defect liability period will be 27 months from the date of practical completion stated in the certificate of practical completion of the project,” it said.

Nestcon added that the project is expected to contribute positively to its net assets per share, earnings per share and gearing throughout the duration of the contract. — Bernama