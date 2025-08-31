TUMPAT, Aug 31 — The government, through the Malaysian Fisheries Development Authority (LKIM), is taking proactive measures to address fish supply shortages by strengthening the downstream sector, including setting up fish fillet processing plants.

LKIM chairman Muhammad Faiz Fadzil said the initiative is crucial to ensure a steady supply of fish-based products such as keropok (fish crackers), in line with growing demand from the tourism and food industries.

“The supply of raw fish is sufficient, but production capacity is limited as there are too few processing plants.

“As a first step, LKIM has set up a fillet processing plant in Besut to increase output,” he told reporters after the Gelombang Samudera Madani @ Tumpat programme, held in conjunction with the 2025 National Day celebration at Pantai Sri Tujoh here today.

He was responding to reports of a tamban fish shortage over the past two years, which has affected traditional keropok keping (sliced cracker) producers in Terengganu, forcing some to suspend production for weeks due to a lack of raw materials.

Muhammad Faiz said LKIM is also encouraging fishermen’s associations nationwide to explore downstream ventures, with support in the form of equipment, funding and skills training.

“This business does not require large capital, only commitment. Fishermen can earn not just from selling fresh fish but also by producing value-added products such as keropok, candied squid and other seafood items.

“LKIM has also introduced the One Fishermen’s Association, One Business agenda to strengthen the role of associations in generating income and ensuring consistent product supply,” he said.

He stressed that the food sector must be given priority as it is a basic necessity. If neglected, he cautioned, it could be taken over by outsiders, creating a new form of economic colonisation.

“Fishermen are the frontliners of national development. They contribute to food security, strengthen the people’s economy, and play a vital role in safeguarding the nation’s independence,” he said.

On fishermen’s livelihoods during the monsoon season, Muhammad Faiz said LKIM provides a monthly Cost of Living Allowance of RM300 to more than 36,000 fishermen nationwide, in addition to facilities such as fisheries complexes and economic support groups.

He added that fishermen can diversify their income by using marine resources more creatively, producing frozen fish fillets, dried seafood, keropok or even shell-based handicrafts — as long as they remain industrious and competitive. — Bernama