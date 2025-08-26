KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 226 — Malaysia’s fast-rising digital wealth platform Versa has been named to Forbes Asia’s fifth annual “100 to Watch” list, a ranking that highlights the most promising small companies and startups in the Asia-Pacific.

The recognition puts Versa alongside 100 ventures across 16 markets, with India leading the pack at 18 entries, followed by Singapore and Japan at 14 each.

Versa carved its spot in the finance category, lauded for bringing accessible wealth management tools to everyday Malaysians.

Its platform allows users to invest in both conventional and Shariah-compliant funds, track savings in real time, and even plan for retirement.

Founded in 2021, the company quickly made history by becoming the first e-service investment platform licensed by Malaysia’s Securities Commission.

Today, Versa says it has signed up over 300,000 users, signalling strong consumer appetite for simple, mobile-first investing.

Earlier this year, the fintech closed a RM30 million Series A led by AHAM Asset Management to supercharge product growth.

Forbes Asia spotlighted its growth at a time when regional VC appetite is rebounding, with investors flocking to fintech alongside AI, biotech, and green tech.

Versa’s recent rollout of new offerings includes a standout promotion: new users can enjoy 4.0 per cent p.a. fixed returns starting August 2025, and those who cash in RM100 with the code VERSAMM10 will receive RM10 free.

Also joining Versa on the list is Kuala Lumpur-based Soft Space, a contactless payments and e-wallet services firm.