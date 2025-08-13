KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — MR DIY Group (M) Bhd’s net profit for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 (2QFY2025) rose to RM158.58 million from RM155.21 million in the same quarter a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter under review was higher by 1.5 per cent at RM1.21 billion versus RM1.2 billion.

The group attributed the better performance to the contributions from new stores.

“This growth came off a high base in 2QFY2024, which had benefited from the Hari Raya festive season. The group opened 31 new stores during the quarter, bringing the total to 1,502 as at 1HFY2025 — an increase of 12.1 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y),” said the home improvement retailer in a Bursa Malaysia filing today.

Total transactions rose 5.0 per cent y-o-y to 48.5 million, partially offset by a 3.3 per cent decline in average basket size, mainly due to fewer items per transaction.

On the outlook, MR DIY said the group does not foresee the ongoing market volatility stemming from geopolitical tensions, tariff adjustments, and changes to domestic policies, including the revised Sales and Service Tax effective July 2025 and the two per cent Employees Provident Fund contribution for foreign workers to have a material impact on its business operations.

“Looking ahead, the group will continue to expand its retail footprint by strategically launching new stores across its core and sub-brands in 2025. These efforts aim to reinforce the group’s market leadership and its position as the value retailer of choice for Malaysians,” it said.

In a statement, MR DIY announced an interim single-tier dividend of 1.5 sen per ordinary share totalling RM142.1 million in respect of the financial year ending Dec 31, 2025, to be paid on Sep 8, 2025.

This brings the total dividend payout for the first half of the financial year 2025 (1HFY2025) to RM274.7 million.

MR DIY’s chief executive officer Adrian Ong said the retailer has steadily increased its dividend payout over the years to deliver strong cash returns to shareholders.

“Our consistent track record since our listing in 2020 reflects this commitment. Backed by robust net operating cash flows and solid financial performance, we have exceeded our 50 per cent to 65 per cent target payout while continuing to invest in growth,” he added. — Bernama