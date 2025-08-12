KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 12 — Classita Holdings Bhd has appointed former police inspector-general, Tan Sri Razarudin Husain, as its non-executive chairman, effective immediately.

His appointment marks a significant step in the company’s commitment to public-interest aligned development and stronger governance as it enters a new phase of growth, Classita said in a statement yesterday.

It also said this leadership transition coincides with the emergence of NexG Bhd as a substantial shareholder of Classita, following its recent acquisition of a 32.61 per cent equity stake in the company.

With decades of service in the Royal Malaysian Police, Razarudin brings a first-hand understanding of the challenges faced by public servants — particularly in securing affordable and dignified housing.

“In line with this, Classita intends to propose the construction of a dedicated residential development to Koperasi Polis Diraja Malaysia (KPDRM) on its Ulu Kelang land, specifically aimed at supporting the welfare and housing needs of police personnel and their families,” it said.

Classita said this is in line with its shift toward socially responsible, MADANI-aligned development.

“This initiative is not about property; it’s about purpose. By proposing this to KPDRM, we’re creating a win-win solution — uplifting the lives of those who serve the nation, while aligning Classita’s future with meaningful, socially-driven development,” said Razarudin.

As part of the company’s internal restructuring, Ng Keok Chai, who was previously executive chairman, has been redesignated as executive director, where he would continue to play an active role in driving project execution and business development under the new direction. — Bernama