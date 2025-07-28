KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — TechStore Bhd’s wholly-owned unit Tech-Store Malaysia Sdn Bhd has secured a RM7.75 million from the Royal Malaysian Customs Department to provide leasing and training services for four baggage scanner machines and two body scanner machines with accessories.

The equipment will be deployed at the Woodlands North Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) facility in Singapore under the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link project, TechStore said.

“The contract period would be 77 months from Aug 1, 2025, to Dec 31, 2031,” the information technology (IT) solutions provider said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia.

The ACE Market-listed company said Tech-Store Malaysia will submit a performance bond of RM60,367.34, which is five per cent of the contract value divided by six years and five months as security for the proper and due performance of the works.

In a separate statement, TechStore managing director Tan Hock Lim said the contract further expands its involvement in the RTS Link project, which encompasses design consultation for depot equipment and service vehicles, uninterruptible power supply, the RTS enterprise resource planning work packages, and the project for fit-out works for Malaysian agencies at Woodlands North CIQ.

“Beyond the RTS Link, we are involved in major initiatives such as the LRT Kelana Jaya Line, LRT Ampang Line, MRT Kajang Line, and the ongoing LRT3.

“With the government’s increasing push toward public transport digitalisation, we see growing demand for integrated, secure, and localised enterprise IT solutions,” he said.

The group’s unbilled order book remains healthy at RM135.3 million as at May 31, 2025, supported by a robust job pipeline with a tender book totalling RM1.2 billion.

TechStore was listed on Bursa Malaysia on Feb 18, 2025, and has raised a total of RM25 million in proceeds to accelerate its growth plans and enhance its capacity to undertake larger-scale projects. — Bernama