KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — Boeing’s new office in the heart of Kuala Lumpur will serve as a pivotal hub to strengthen the aerospace company’s customer support, aviation safety, sustainability and supply chain in Malaysia, according to its president, Penny Burtt.

In a statement today, she said the company is honoured to support the nation’s vision of becoming a key aerospace node in the region as outlined in the country’s Aerospace Blueprint 2030, noting that Malaysia is home to one of the largest aviation markets in Asia-Pacific “The opening of Boeing’s new expanded corporate office in Kuala Lumpur reflects our deep commitment to the Malaysian government, our employees, customers and partners in the country,” she said.

The opening ceremony of the aviation giant’s corporate office in Menara Hap Seng 3 here today was officiated by the Deputy Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry (Miti) Liew Chin Tong, United States Ambassador to Malaysia Edgard D. Kagan and National Aerospace Industry Coordinating Office (Naico) chief executive officer Shamsul Kamar Abu Samah.

In his opening remarks, Liew said the new office is a testament to Boeing’s commitment to Malaysia as a part of the nation’s aerospace journey.

“Boeing’s journey with Malaysia spans over 70 years, beginning with the delivery of the Douglas DC-3 aircraft in 1947.

“Since then, Boeing has played an important role in supporting our aviation and aerospace growth,” he said.

Liew added that to date, more than 140 Boeing aircraft have been delivered to Malaysian carriers, including over 100 Boeing 737s to Malaysia Airlines.

“The Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) has also announced its intention to purchase 30 Boeing 737 MAX 8s and an option to procure 30 more.

“This provides Boeing and Malaysia the opportunity to collaborate on the next phase of aerospace development, from local supply chain expansion to talent upskilling and sustainability leadership,” he said.

The New Industrial Master Plan 2030 (NIMP 2030) lists aerospace as a priority sector to drive innovation, deepen economic complexity, and achieve net-zero ambitions.

The initiatives for the aerospace industry under NIMP 2030 are spearheaded by the National Aerospace Industry Corporation Malaysia, the key implementing agency.

Liew noted that Boeing’s presence in Malaysia goes beyond aircraft sales, as the company has also set up its sole wholly owned manufacturing facility in Southeast Asia in Bukit Kayu Hitam, Kedah.

“With a workforce of nearly 1,000 Malaysians, the Boeing Composites Malaysia has an impeccable record in producing composite parts for the 737, 767, 777, and 787 programmes — contributing directly to Boeing’s global production network,” he added. — Bernama