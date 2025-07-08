KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — ABP Group, Asia’s leading cybersecurity provider, has strengthened its presence in Malaysia with the launch of a new office in KL Eco City, strategically located opposite Mid Valley City. This milestone builds on six years of established operations in the country and supports the group’s long-term strategy to expand its capabilities across South-east Asia.

The newly launched Kuala Lumpur office features a modern and spacious environment designed to support a growing team of cybersecurity experts. It includes infrastructure upgrades to support regional delivery, technical collaboration, and talent development.

“This expansion allows us to build greater delivery capacity, deepen client engagement, and respond more quickly to emerging threats in the region. As demand for cybersecurity solutions increases, our presence in Malaysia ensures we remain close to our clients and equipped to support their needs,” said Sun Yi, group chief executive officer of ABP Group.

The Malaysian expansion complements ABP Group’s regional footprint, with the new office serving as a base for project execution, technical support, and training initiatives. Malaysia plays a central role in ABP Group’s broader regional roadmap for South-east Asia. ABP Group’s continued investment reflects a deep belief in Malaysia’s emergence as a cybersecurity leader for the region.

“This expansion brings us closer to a more unified cybersecurity ecosystem across South-east Asia, starting with Singapore and Malaysia, working in sync through shared infrastructure, shared talent, and a common standard of resilience,” Sun explained.

Cybersecurity risks in South-east Asia have intensified as digital adoption accelerates. According to Kaspersky Cybersecurity Report for Malaysia (1H2024), Malaysia recorded 19.62 million web-based attacks in the first half of 2024, the highest in the region.

ABP Group’s capability is delivered through three specialised business units to offer end-to-end cybersecurity coverage across South-east Asia. The first pillar, Sunnic, leads technology innovation and research and development (R&D), while ABP Cyber provides tailored cybersecurity solutions, and ABP Securite drives value-added distribution through its growing partner ecosystem. These units work together to deliver regional impact with local precision.

The KL Eco City office will serve as ABP Group’s hub for client engagement, technical collaboration and local talent development.

“This is more than a physical expansion. It is about reinforcing the infrastructure needed to deliver cybersecurity at scale. As Malaysia moves deeper into a digital-first future, the need for trusted cybersecurity partners will only grow. ABP Group sees this as a long game, one that demands not just technical capability but long-term thinking, shared responsibility, and local leadership,” Sun added.