KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — Digital wealth management platform Versa has launched the Fixed Rate Quest campaign, offering Malaysians guaranteed returns of up to 4.2 per cent per annum on eligible investments until January 31, 2026, subject to terms and conditions.

In a statement, it said the campaign allows users to earn fixed returns by topping up fresh funds into Versa Cash or Versa Cash-i, which are powered by low-risk money market funds managed by AHAM Asset Management Berhad.

Participants who meet the campaign criteria can unlock:

4.2 per cent per annum in Versa Cash (AHAM Enhanced Deposit Fund), or

3.9 per cent per annum in Versa Cash-i (AHAM Aiiman Enhanced i-Profit Fund), which is Shariah-compliant.

The fixed rates apply to fresh fund cash-ins of up to RM300,000 and are calculated on a daily prorated basis throughout the campaign period.

Versa Chief Executive Officer Teoh Wei-Xiang said the initiative provides an alternative to traditional fixed deposits, offering flexibility without forfeiting returns.

“With Fixed Rate Quests, we’re offering Malaysians a smart alternative to traditional fixed deposits,” Teoh said.

“You’ll enjoy guaranteed returns but with the flexibility to access your funds when you need them. Even if you cash out early, your money still earns Versa’s usual competitive base nett returns.”

Unlike fixed deposits, early withdrawals under the campaign do not forfeit all returns.

Instead, users retain the base nett return for the period their funds were held.

Fresh top-ups that meet the required amount can also reactivate the fixed rate on a prorated basis.

In May 2025, Versa Cash recorded a base nett return of 3.89 per cent per annum, while Versa Cash-i returned 3.54 per cent.

The campaign runs in two phases:

Phase 1 (1 July – 31 July 2025): Qualifying period where users must top up a minimum of RM2,000 into Versa Cash or RM1,000 into Versa Cash-i.

Phase 2 (1 August 2025 – 31 January 2026): Holding period, during which users must maintain their cumulative nett cash-in to continue earning fixed returns.

Rewards will be credited by end-February 2026 into the respective Versa accounts.

More details on the campaign are available at https://versa.com.my/fixed-rate-quests.

Versa, which launched in 2021, is regulated by the Securities Commission Malaysia.

The company says it has over 300,000 users and has facilitated more than RM1.2 billion in transactions.