KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 — The globally viral international IP, Capybara PIMOO, has officially landed in Malaysia, marking its entry with the launch of multi-industry brand licensing and collaboration initiatives.

According to Melise, the representative of Capybara PIMOO in Malaysia and director of Up Tree Marketing Sdn Bhd, the character’s appeal goes far beyond its charming appearance.

“At its core, Capybara PIMOO isn’t just about being cute. Its true purpose is to bring a sense of lightness and emotional resonance to a society overwhelmed by fast-paced living and constant pressure,” Melise shared.

She further explained that in various business and family contexts — whether it’s brand-consumer communication, parent-child interactions, or even the ambiance of office environments — there is a growing demand for emotional connection and relief.

“Capybara PIMOO serves as a timely new medium for emotional expression and human connection, helping bridge relationships in today’s world.”

The brand’s arrival in Malaysia signifies more than a merchandising opportunity — it aims to cultivate meaningful connections across industries, spaces, and everyday experiences.

“Today’s consumers aren’t just buying functional products — they’re seeking a sense of warmth, a feeling of ‘I feel seen’ beyond the product itself. Capybara PIMOO is that character who helps brands express their sincerity and makes consumers want to pause, connect, and feel understood.”

Melise emphasised that Capybara PIMOO is not just an intellectual property — it serves as a vessel of emotional warmth in today’s society. Beyond blending seamlessly with Malaysia’s rich multicultural landscape, the brand actively supports initiatives in parent-child education, emotional wellness, and joyful learning.

The Capybara PIMOO Malaysia team is now open to licensing and co-branding collaborations, inviting brands and organisations across the following key industry sectors to join hands in creating meaningful experiences:

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG): Beverages, food, and daily essentials

Trendy merchandise / electronics

Retail experience spaces / pop-up exhibitions / mall activations

Educational institutions / parent-child services

Beauty and lifestyle home products

Tourism / hospitality / service industries

Finance / transportation / government agencies

Melise and her team warmly welcome all local businesses and brands eager to leverage the international IP Capybara PIMOO to showcase Malaysian brand culture on a larger stage. Together, through co-branding collaborations, they aim to amplify the power of a brand that is cute, healing, and heartfelt, helping it reach further and resonate more widely.

For those interested in partnering with Capybara PIMOO for brand collaborations, please visit the official Malaysia website to learn more:



https://uptreemarketing.com/upt-licensing-lab/