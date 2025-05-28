KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — Less than a year after rolling out an English-language interface, popular Chinese e-commerce site Taobao is now accessible in Bahasa Malaysia.

Powered by advanced artificial intelligence (AI) technology, the new interface automates translations across the platform, mirroring the system used in its English version.

Country Head of Taobao Malaysia Jess Lew said the launch marked a significant milestone in the platform’s efforts to provide a more localised online shopping experience for Malaysians.

“Over the years, we have dedicated ourselves to enhancing the shopping experience for Malaysians.

“We received positive feedback and requests for a Bahasa Malaysia interface since launching the English version in September last year. This year, our team collaborated with Taobao headquarters to take the next step in introducing the BM interface,” she said during the official launch at The Sphere, Bangsar South City.

In addition to the BM interface, Taobao unveiled several updates to further enhance the user experience.

These include an image search feature that enables users to snap or upload photos to find similar items, coins cashback via a daily check-in mission, purchase incentives at selected sellers offering free shipping, and exclusive perks for first-time shoppers.

The BM interface adds to Taobao’s existing user-friendly features for Malaysian e-commerce shoppers. The app already supports bilingual customer service in English and Chinese, displays prices in Malaysian Ringgit, offers AI-driven content translation, and provides a simplified shopping interface.

Malaysia and Singapore were the first markets globally to access Taobao’s English beta interface last year, highlighting the platform’s focus on localisation within the region.