KUALA LUMPUR, May 13 — Malaysia’s wholesale and retail trade sector recorded total sales of RM154 billion in March 2025, marking a year-on-year (y-o-y) growth of 5.7 per cent, said the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM).

Chief statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the growth was driven by the retail trade and wholesale trade sub-sectors.

“Retail trade recorded total sales of RM67 billion, an increase of RM4.2 billion or 6.6 per cent y-o-y. Wholesale trade registered total sales of RM67.8 billion in sales, up RM3.7 billion or 5.7 per cent y-o-y.

“During the same period, the motor vehicles sub-sector posted sales of RM19.2 billion, reflecting a 2.3 per cent increase from a year ago,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Uzir also emphasised that the growth in the retail trade sub-sector was supported by strong performance across various categories, spurred by festive season preparations and increased spending during Ramadan.

He noted that the disbursement of Special Aidilfitri Assistance, along with RM1.7 billion under the Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR), significantly boosted consumer activity.

“This led to higher consumer traffic in supermarkets, shopping malls, and other retail outlets,” he added.

In March 2025, Mohd Uzir said the wholesale trade remained resilient, underpinned by strong domestic demand for household goods and food items, in conjunction with the festive season.

Sales in the wholesale of household goods rose 7.6 per cent to RM14.5 billion, supported by higher demand in categories such as pharmaceutical and medical goods, perfumeries, cosmetics, toiletries, and jewellery.

“The wholesale of food, beverages and tobacco also saw a 7.7 per cent increase, reaching RM14 billion,” he said.

Meanwhile, the motor vehicles sub-sector recorded growth compared to March last year, led by a 4.1 per cent rise in sales of motor vehicle parts and accessories to RM5.2 billion, followed by a 1.5 per cent increase in motor vehicle sales to RM10.1 billion.

DOSM also reported that online retail sales rose by 7.1 per cent y-o-y in March, driven by festive promotions.

“In terms of volume index, the wholesale and retail trade increased by five per cent y-o-y. This growth was mainly driven by the wholesale trade sub-sector, which rose by 6.3 per cent, followed by retail trade with a 4.9 per cent increase,” it added. — Bernama