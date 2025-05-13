JOHOR BARU, May 13 — The Johor State Halal Advancement Plan 2030 is being fine-tuned and will be launched this year, aiming to strengthen the halal ecosystem comprehensively.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said this important plan will position Johor as the first state to have a comprehensive halal economic development framework.

“This plan is formulated to strengthen Johor’s halal ecosystem comprehensively, from creating more high-income job opportunities, producing globally recognised halal products, to building a competitive local entrepreneurial network,

“...with many more investors coming to Johor through the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ), this plan is set to be a crucial catalyst in attracting both international and local halal companies to operate, grow and innovate in Johor,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Onn Hafiz said that among the main initiatives for implementing the plan are the target to register 500 halal companies each year, expedite the certification process, and offer comprehensive incentives to local companies and entrepreneurs so that they can penetrate a wider market.

He said the state government together with PIJ Holdings Sdn Bhd (PIJ Holdings), PIJ Halal Ventures, Johor Islamic Religious Council and Johor Islamic Religious Department will continue to strengthen cooperation to support successful companies so they can grow to a higher level through investment support and market expansion.

“Insya-Allah, through implementation in phases and meticulous monitoring, the Johor State Halal Advancement Plan 2030 will have a direct impact on Johor by strengthening its position as a halal economic hub, thereby making the state a model of progressive Islamic economic development in Malaysia,” he also said.

PIJ Holdings was incorporated as an investment branch and the parent company of the Johor Islamic Corporation, which aims to empower and advance the socio-economic status of the community in line with the aspirations of the Johor government through involvement in core business sectors. — Bernama