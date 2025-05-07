KUCHING, May 7 — Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad (BPHB) has entered a strategic partnership with Abu Dhabi Ports Group after the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The signing ceremony was witnessed by Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg at Khalifa Port in Abu Dhabi today.

In a Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) report, the collaboration is to establish long-term cooperation in the development and enhancement of port infrastructure, maritime logistics and port-related services at Bintulu Port.

“The agreement is expected to strengthen economic connectivity between Sarawak and the Middle East, particularly in the maritime sector.

“It also opens the door to further collaboration in areas of mutual interest, reinforcing Bintulu’s role as a key maritime hub in the region,” it said.

The MoU was formalised through an official exchange of documents between BPHB Group Chief Executive Officer Ruslan Abdul Ghani and Abu Dhabi Ports Group Regional Chief Executive Officer Ahmed Al Mutawa.

Also present were Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas; Sarawak Transport Minister Datuk Seri Lee Kim Shin; State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki; State Attorney-General Datuk Seri Saferi Ali; State Financial Secretary Datuk Seri Wan Lizozman Wan Omar; Deputy State Secretary for Economic Planning and Development Datuk Seri Muhammad Abdullah Zaidel; and Kuching Port Authority chairman Azizul Annuar Adenan. — The Borneo Post