PORT KLANG, May 7 — Ancom Nylex Terminals Sdn Bhd (ANT) has completed the construction of five new storage tanks at its facility here, increasing its storage capacity by 10,000 cubic metres (CBM).

According to ANT General Manager Serena Khoo, the RM25 million project aims to meet rising demand from both existing and new customers, particularly in the base oil and solvent sectors.

“We recently built five new tanks with a total capacity of 10,000 CBM. Out of these, two are large tanks with a capacity of 3,000 CBM each. The remaining three are smaller tanks, two with 1,500 CBM each and one with 1,000 CBM.

“Most of our clients require smaller parcel storage, and only a few need capacities as large as 5,000 CBM. That’s why we don’t build massive tanks, but focus on what the market needs,” she said.

Khoo said additional tanks might be constructed once the existing space has been fully utilised. Although space is limited, a potential site has been identified where three to four more tanks could be built.

She also explained that the move is part of a long-term strategy to diversify the company’s offerings.

Having previously focused on petrochemicals, she said the company has shifted towards base oils due to stagnating growth in the chemical sector.

“Our operations initially focused on petrochemical products. However, growth in that sector has become stagnant. Although demand remains steady, it is not increasing. With the rise of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) policies, we are seeing a shift back to natural alternatives,” she said.

She went on to say that the company transitioned to base oil storage in 2020, as its tank facilities — which lack heating, cooling or blending capabilities — are best suited for basic storage activities such as receiving and dispatching products.

Ancom Nylex Terminals transitioned to base oil storage in 2020, as its tank facilities — which lack heating, cooling or blending capabilities — are best suited for basic storage activities such as receiving and dispatching products.

Khoo added that the company is currently working with a new client on a solvent-based product, though further details cannot be disclosed due to confidentiality.

“Given that our tanks are basic, they are not equipped with heating, cooling, or blending systems and we are limited to storage services that involve transferring products in and out.

“Base oil was a suitable fit under these constraints,” she said.

On future expansion, she said the board is open to constructing additional tanks once the existing space has been fully utilised.

Although space is limited, a potential site has been identified where three to four more tanks could be built.

“This location is being considered for the next phase of development, but a timeline has yet to be confirmed,” she said.

Construction of the facility began in 2020 and was completed in early 2025. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

She also noted that the company operates solely as a service provider and does not own the products stored in its tanks.

She said all customs declarations are made under the names of its clients.

"The products stored in our tanks do not belong to us. All customs declarations are made under the names of our clients.

“Our role is to provide storage space and supporting services such as drumming, loading into road tankers, and general handling,” Khoo added.

Khoo said construction, which began in 2020 and was completed in early 2025, faced slight delays due to tight security regulations at Westports and prolonged local authority approvals.